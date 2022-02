I knew Roblox was big, but I didn’t know it was that big. I spend pretty much all of my time immersed in the world of video games — playing them, reading about them, watching video essays about them… you get the idea. The thing is though, I’m an adult, so I hardly ever hear so much as a whisper about Roblox, and when I do, I brush it off because it’s obviously not for me. But then I talk to someone under the age of ten and I’m reminded of the absolute juggernaut that is Roblox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO