In Awaken: Chaos Era, there are 155 heroes in the game, that are separated by five elements of Fire, Water, Wood, Light, Dark. However, there are a certain set of heroes with a better skill set and abilities. It is recommended for players to have this hero, in order to, clear the chapter or beat the best in no time. We will list out our best heroes in our Awaken: Chaos Era Tier List based on each ability, list out the best recommendations. There will 4 rankings in this tier list (S+, S, A, B) with 5 main heroes in each tier. There will be a brief explanation and recommendations for maximizing each hero’s ability.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO