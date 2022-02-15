🎥 🏀 Game Day! Hutch High Basketball vs Maize tonight!

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.

