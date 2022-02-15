ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maize, KS

🎥 🏀 Game Day! Hutch High Basketball vs Maize tonight!

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MAIZE, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawk Basketball team's will travel to Maize and take on the Eagles tonight...

Hutch Post

MBB: Stuart scores 17 in return

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the last three games, No. 19 Hutchinson (21-6, 15-6) was without leading scorer Angelo Stuart. That changed Wednesday night. Stuart came off the bench in his return that featured 17 points on five made three-pointers. His effort broke the single-season three-point mark. He now has...
NBA
Hutch Post

WBB: No. 20 Dragons lose for first time at home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For the first time in 16 home games, the No. 20 Dragons (23-5, 17-5) lost. The last time the Dragons were at home, they started on fire from three and made 12 on the night. Wednesday was a different story. Hutchinson started 0 for 12 from...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

MBB: No. 19 Dragons escape NWT with win

GOODLAND, Kan. — No. 19 Hutchinson (20-6, 14-6) escaped Goodland with its second straight win Monday night after a three-game slide. The Dragons built a 12-point halftime lead, but found themselves up only one with 3.9 seconds left. A well-designed inbound helped Hutchinson run out the clock. One problem:...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WBB: No. 20 Dragons use strong first half to win on road

GOODLAND, Kan. — No. 20 Hutchinson (23-4, 16-4) allowed just 20 points in the first half to build a 24-point advantage Monday night. The Mavericks (4-20, 2-18) shot just 30.7% in the first half on eight made baskets. Four Hutchinson starters scored in double digits. Mya Williams followed up...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

WBB: Lady Blue Dragons prepped for rematch with Seward County

The final Jayhawk Conference placing for the 2021-22 Hutchinson Community College women's basketball team could very likely be decided in the next 48 hours. Radio: KHUT-FM (102.9); KWBW-AM/FM (1450/98.5), 5:15 p.m. - Steve Carpenter (PBP), Dan Naccarato (Analyst) Video: Blue Dragon Sports Network, 5:15 p.m. Twitter: @bluedragonsport. CLICK FOR BLUE...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KU wins over OSU Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec adjusting for weather

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Due to the weather and the closure of Hutchinson CC campus, community walking at the Hutchinson Sports Arena will be closed today, Thursday, February 17, 2022. A decision on Hutch Rec adult volleyball leagues and evening fitness classes will be made later today. Also, Hutch Rec’s...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

K-State beats West Virginia

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals to help the Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) win for the fourth time in five games and end a four-game skid against West Virginia (14-11, 3-9).
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

McLean hired as Hutch High AD

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An experienced Activities Director will be taking over the reins in Hutchinson USD 308. According to Monday's personnel report from the USD 308 Board of Education meeting, Jon McLean was hired as Activities Director beginning in the 2022-2023 school year for Hutchinson High School. McLean will replace the retiring Kevin Armstrong.
HUTCHINSON, KS
