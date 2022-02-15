Karen Hesse Smith sworn in to San Angelo City Council

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The San Angelo City Council meeting began with City Clerk, Julia Antilley, administering the Oath of Office for Single Member District 5 to Karen Hesse Smith.

“It’s a privilege to get elected to serve Single-Member District Five,” Smith shares after being presented with a Certification of Election by Mayor Brenda Gunter.

Karen Hesse Smith shares some words after taking Oath of Office for City Council Single Member District 5

San Angelo City Council’s new member recognizes her mother, husband, and daughter, as well as the “Diverse and incredible group of people who are dedicated to having the best for this district and for this city.”











Smith says, “In this process, I have discovered a diverse and incredible group of people who are dedicated to having the best for this district and for this city.”

She continues, “I’m honored by their conviction that I can serve as their voice. I take that responsibility very seriously to work for the neighborhoods of SMD five and for the greater vision of what San Angelo can become.”

