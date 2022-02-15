ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Karen Hesse Smith sworn in to San Angelo City Council

By Kayla Brown
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas -The San Angelo City Council meeting began with City Clerk, Julia Antilley, administering the Oath of Office for Single Member District 5 to Karen Hesse Smith.

“It’s a privilege to get elected to serve Single-Member District Five,” Smith shares after being presented with a Certification of Election by Mayor Brenda Gunter.

Karen Hesse Smith shares some words after taking Oath of Office for City Council Single Member District 5

San Angelo City Council’s new member recognizes her mother, husband, and daughter, as well as the “Diverse and incredible group of people who are dedicated to having the best for this district and for this city.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwRYs_0eF9sWjQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCSN7_0eF9sWjQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQlR1_0eF9sWjQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sswD1_0eF9sWjQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdoRU_0eF9sWjQ00

Smith says, “In this process, I have discovered a diverse and incredible group of people who are dedicated to having the best for this district and for this city.”

She continues, “I’m honored by their conviction that I can serve as their voice. I take that responsibility very seriously to work for the neighborhoods of SMD five and for the greater vision of what San Angelo can become.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo COVID-19 report: February 17th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. New positive cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo. The latest report was released this afternoon, February 17, 2022. Active hospitalizations increased since Wednesday report with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Sports
San Angelo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Sports
KLST/KSAN

Randy Brooks endorses Lane Carter for TGC Judge

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Randy Brooks, Partner in BNB Ventures and Governor Abbott’s 2021 appointee for Board of Regents endorses Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge, according to a statement on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. Brooks may be known to the community as an executive board member and former Chairman of the San Angelo […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dan Patrick, Kevin Sparks stop in Amarillo for campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle residents, along with members of the Republican party throughout the region, descended on Hodgetown Wednesday to hear from candidates from two races they will see on the Republican ballot in the March primary. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, the incumbent running for an additional term, joined Texas State Senate District […]
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Rochelle ISD approved by TEA for Teacher Incentive Allotment

ROCHELLE, Texas – Five teachers at Rochelle ISD have been approved for the Region 15 Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) under House Bill 3. Since being approved in 2019, the TEA and TIA have been providing funds to teachers who excel in their work within their low social-economic and rural […]
ROCHELLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Hesse
KLST/KSAN

One sheep, two sheep, three new sheep in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo’s 1st Community Financial Credit Union and Armstong and Backus will be unveiling a total of three new sheep Friday, February 18th. Armstrong and Backus will be unveiling their sheep named Baa-Ba-Backus by local artist Ashley Perales at 2:00 p.m. February 18th at 515 W. Harris Ave. #200. The law […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Clerk#District Five#Nexstar Media Inc#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

Baptist Retirement Community Named ‘Best of Senior Living’

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Nonprofit senior living community Baptist Retirement Community in San Angelo was honored as a Best of Senior Living 2022 award recipient by A Place for Mom (APFM), an online platform and advisory service for senior care in North America, according to a release from Buckner Retirement Services on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Three senior living […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAISD fifth graders begin the transition to Middle School

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD fifth graders are beginning the process of transferring from elementary into middle school through the month of February. Principals and teachers have been working with students to complete a Google Form to share their class preferences for their sixth-grade year. According to the SAISD website, fifth graders will […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Kristian Rose murder: Garcia sentenced to 50 years

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One of the four defendants accused in the 2019 murder of Kristian Rose was sentenced to 50 years in prison yesterday. According to court documents, Brian Ray Garcia, 24, of San Angelo pleaded guilty to 1st Degree Murder in the 51st District Court of Tom Green County on Monday, February 14, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Children’s Advocacy Center to hold grand opening for new campus

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas will be hosting the grand opening of both the Town and Country Plaza and Hope House facility and Legrand Family Facility as well as celebrating their 30th anniversary of serving the Concho Valley Thursday, February 24th at 2:00 p.m. The public is welcome […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Midland Christian staffers no longer in custody, jail records show

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- According to jail records, the five employees of Midland Christian School who were arrested Wednesday morning are no longer in custody. The five have been released on a $5,000 bond. Superintendent Jared Lee, Secondary Principal Dana Ellis, Secondary Vice Principal Matthew Counts, Athletic Director Gregory McClendon, and Baseball Head Coach Barry Russell […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Arrests made at Midland Christian School

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)-Around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, several Midland Police vehicles pulled up to Midland Christian School in the 2000 block of Culver Drive. A short time later, about five people were taken out of the school in handcuffs and loaded into the police cars.  Parents we spoke with, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy