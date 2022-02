Parental dilemmas; diversifying Wisconsin; ‘too many prisons’; refugee challenges; pandemic-era policing. Of note: This week we highlight Wisconsin Watch’s collaboration with WPR that explores the toll that a lack of paid family leave takes on parents and Wisconsin’s economy. The absence of this benefit prompts many women to sacrifice crucial time with their newborns by returning to work soon after the birth — or to quit working altogether, exacerbating the state’s labor shortage. WPR’s Jenny Peek found that Wisconsin and the rest of the country are out of step with most major industrialized nations in providing paid leave for new parents. Measures to provide even self-funded paid leave have failed to gain traction in the Wisconsin Legislature, Peek reports.

