THE SHOW GOES ON — You might think there’s a power struggle at hand for the heart and soul of the GOP, with Donald Trump representing one pole and Mitch McConnell the other. Heck, your Nightly host even posited such a divide last summer, christening the former president as the party’s Chaos Muppet and the Senate minority leader as its Order Muppet.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO