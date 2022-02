Southwest Airlines is gearing up for spring break by putting flights on sale for as low as $39 one-way now through Valentine's Day. Travelers can save when they book by Monday, February 14, at 11:59 p.m. CT for travel taking place between February 15 and May 18, 2022. Keep in mind that the tickets are nonrefundable, a 21-day advance purchase is required and seats, travel days and markets are limited.

