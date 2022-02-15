ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F&G seeks help identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer near Cress Creek

By News Team
 2 days ago
HEISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking the public's help to identify two snowmobilers caught on camera harassing a large herd of mule deer on private agriculture land above the Cress Creek trail near Heise on Jan. 9.

The video shows the snowmobilers chasing the wintering deer for several minutes.

"This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer," Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche said. "I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them."

You can report information online , remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals can also call Officer Wesche at (208) 220-9073, the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800)632-5999. Anyone providing information can choose to remain anonymous.

F&G seeks help identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer near Cress Creek

WJHG-TV

BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a recent burglary. On the morning of February 4th, 2022, BCSO deputies responded to a local business in the Bayou George area of Bay County. The business reported the theft of a large number of cigarettes. After the burglary, the suspect was seen driving from the scene onto Hwy. 231 in what appeared to be a small sedan car.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Jackson Hole Radio

Snowmobiler dies near West Yellowstone

A snowmobiler died over the weekend just outside West Yellowstone when an avalanche swept him downhill and into trees in the Lionhead area. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says 30-year-old Bradie Becker from Iowa was partially buried shortly before 5:00 pm on Sunday. A news release from the Gallatin...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
WTOP

Metro police seek help identifying man killed by train

Metro is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say walked onto the tracks and was killed by a train last December. The Metro Transit Police on Monday released a photo of the man who they say was in the Franconia-Springfield station just before 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and walked onto the tracks.
WASHINGTON, DC
