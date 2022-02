This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I was in my early teens when I learned about my great-grandfather’s disappearance. I’ve always been a researcher so I was fascinated by the tale and wanted to know what happened to him. I sought to learn as much as I could from relatives and go from there. There was no Internet in that day so I was on my own as far as heavy research went.

10 DAYS AGO