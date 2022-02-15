ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Your letters: Critical Race Theory is political wedge for Noem; back Convention of States

By Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjgKF_0eF9rjIC00

Critical Race Theory is a political wedge for Noem

Nowadays, everything becomes politicized. Recently Critical Race Theory surfaced as a divisive wedge issue, a conservative boogeyman. Ask an opponent to explain CRT and he's likely to say that he doesn't know exactly what it is but knows he doesn't like it.

Most people don't understand that CRT has been around for over 40 years and is a broad concept taught in college, not K-12 public schools. It focuses on the complexities of institutional racism. It is so misunderstood that any discussion about race can incorrectly be perceived to be CRT. There is no actual written CRT curriculum available to educators, and it's not currently being taught in South Dakota. But as a liberal vs. conservative wedge, it does serve to garner support for Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP.

Laws forbidding CRT in the classroom will create a restrictive environment against open education. Teachers and administrators will fear retribution for teaching factual history. A teacher may be afraid to present lessons on slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, American Indian genocide 19th century mistreatment of Chinese immigrants, and persecution of Japanese-Americans during WWII. Conservatives want to keep these issues out of the classroom because they might make some children uncomfortable. Their aim is to whitewash history and make it more wholesome so as to foster positive feelings. However, history is real and can't be rewritten or swept away to appease certain political factions. The details of history might offend some overly-sensitive children, but it will enlighten younger generations about the evil outcomes rooted in racism. This is essential because we are seeing the resurgence of white supremacists (Neo-Nazis & KKK) across the nation, often wrapping themselves in the MAGA flag. To ignore our racist past is to empower these people into the future.

Rick Benting, Redfield

Support a Convention of States

To gain their freedom, colonists fired the "shot heard round the world" by lining up against the British army in 1775. Now, the federal government has become the next threat to American freedom and liberty.

Lifetime politicians in Washington are only interested in their careers, not the people whose rights have been unconstitutionally stolen by a federal government that is spending us into trillions of dollars of debt. Many American people have taken their freedoms for granted, do not vote, can't name the three branches of government and know very little about the Bill of Rights. They have become occupants and observers of this country instead of active citizens who are participating in the protection of this constitutional republic. Now is time for the "second shot heard round the world." Active citizens are stepping forward and taking action to protect their constitutional rights by using Article 5 of the Constitution. Join them. Go to conventionofstates.com and educate yourself. Contact your state representatives in Pierre and tell them you want a Convention of States. If they are against it, replace them. Spread the word.

If Americans don't become active citizens and protect the Constitution then we all will become mere occupants.

Mike Weiler, Rapid City

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Whopping 64 Percent Of Republicans Say Affirmative Action ‘Unfairly Discriminates Against White People’ — Almost TRIPLE Everyone Else

Republicans are almost three times as likely as everyone else to say that affirmative action policies “unfairly discriminate against white. In a new Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, respondents were asked “Which of the following comes closer to your opinion” about affirmative action policies?. They were given two choices....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota lawmakers put limits on Gov. Noem's critical race theory reach

PIERRE — South Dakota House lawmakers on Wednesday put their mark on a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem, recommending that the state bar universities from requiring students and employees to attend trainings that teach so-called “divisive” concepts about race, religion and national origin. The Republican governor has...
EDUCATION
click orlando

Florida bill fights back against proposed critical race theory ban

ORLANDO, Fla. – A piece of legislation designed to push back against an effort to ban critical race theory is one step closer to passing, according to the bill’s sponsor. On Monday, State Senator Randolph Bracy spoke about SB 1500, which passed through committee last week and will head to the floor for a full vote by lawmakers.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
West Georgian

What is Critical Race Theory?

Critical Race Theory (CRT) has gained popularity and traction because of recent controversy of new legislation HB8 and HB11. The bills have spread across the United States and several variations of the bill are on the way. Multiple states are discussing whether or not CRT should remain in schools and...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Trump Tirade on 'Racist' DAs Echoes Other Racist Tropes

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking out at a sea of faces at a Texas fairground, most of them white, former President Donald Trump seethed about his legal troubles and blamed them on malicious prosecutors. “These prosecutors are vicious, horrible people. They’re racists and they’re very sick, they’re mentally sick,”...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Critical Race Theory#Slavery#Racism#Noem Nowadays#Crt#Gop#Indian#Chinese#Japanese Americans#Conservatives#Neo Nazis Kkk#Maga#Redfield Support
WBAY Green Bay

Governor vetoes ban on critical race theory in schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican bill that would have prohibited Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. Republicans who approved the bill do not have enough votes to override Evers’ veto issued on...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
WDIO-TV

Evers vetoes GOP bills on critical race theory, marijuana penalties

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-backed bills dealing with critical race theory, marijuana penalties, and the hours that some teenagers can work. One bill would have prohibited Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. The proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to stop certain ideas they associate with "critical race theory."
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

"Critical Race Theory" bill veto disappoints advocates

Senator Andre Jacque does not think your kids should have to learn about systemic racism or sexism in the classroom despite Governor Tony Evers’ vetoing a ban on the practice on Friday. The Republican-backed bill would have disallowed Wisconsin public schools from teaching students and training employees the concepts many have associated with “critical race theory.” The Democratic governor said he vetoed the measure because it would restrict schools from teaching topics like the Civil War and the civil rights movement with “honest, complete facts.” Jacque says no one should have to undergo the humiliation of being told they are inferior to someone else.
WISCONSIN STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Republican committee members force vote on anti-critical race theory bill

CHARLESTON – Members of a House of Delegates committee approved a bill to provide more curriculum transparency and limit the teaching of anti-racism concepts commonly labeled as Critical Race Theory while also ending further discussion and amendments to the bill. The House Education Committee recommended House Bill 4011 Thursday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
American News

American News

182
Followers
532
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy