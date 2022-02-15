Your letters: Critical Race Theory is political wedge for Noem; back Convention of States

Critical Race Theory is a political wedge for Noem

Nowadays, everything becomes politicized. Recently Critical Race Theory surfaced as a divisive wedge issue, a conservative boogeyman. Ask an opponent to explain CRT and he's likely to say that he doesn't know exactly what it is but knows he doesn't like it.

Most people don't understand that CRT has been around for over 40 years and is a broad concept taught in college, not K-12 public schools. It focuses on the complexities of institutional racism. It is so misunderstood that any discussion about race can incorrectly be perceived to be CRT. There is no actual written CRT curriculum available to educators, and it's not currently being taught in South Dakota. But as a liberal vs. conservative wedge, it does serve to garner support for Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP.

Laws forbidding CRT in the classroom will create a restrictive environment against open education. Teachers and administrators will fear retribution for teaching factual history. A teacher may be afraid to present lessons on slavery, the Civil War, Jim Crow laws, lynchings, American Indian genocide 19th century mistreatment of Chinese immigrants, and persecution of Japanese-Americans during WWII. Conservatives want to keep these issues out of the classroom because they might make some children uncomfortable. Their aim is to whitewash history and make it more wholesome so as to foster positive feelings. However, history is real and can't be rewritten or swept away to appease certain political factions. The details of history might offend some overly-sensitive children, but it will enlighten younger generations about the evil outcomes rooted in racism. This is essential because we are seeing the resurgence of white supremacists (Neo-Nazis & KKK) across the nation, often wrapping themselves in the MAGA flag. To ignore our racist past is to empower these people into the future.

Rick Benting, Redfield

Support a Convention of States

To gain their freedom, colonists fired the "shot heard round the world" by lining up against the British army in 1775. Now, the federal government has become the next threat to American freedom and liberty.

Lifetime politicians in Washington are only interested in their careers, not the people whose rights have been unconstitutionally stolen by a federal government that is spending us into trillions of dollars of debt. Many American people have taken their freedoms for granted, do not vote, can't name the three branches of government and know very little about the Bill of Rights. They have become occupants and observers of this country instead of active citizens who are participating in the protection of this constitutional republic. Now is time for the "second shot heard round the world." Active citizens are stepping forward and taking action to protect their constitutional rights by using Article 5 of the Constitution. Join them. Go to conventionofstates.com and educate yourself. Contact your state representatives in Pierre and tell them you want a Convention of States. If they are against it, replace them. Spread the word.

If Americans don't become active citizens and protect the Constitution then we all will become mere occupants.

Mike Weiler, Rapid City