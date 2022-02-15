How much can you remember about Liverpool's Champions League group games?

Liverpool play Inter Milan tonight in a huge clash in the Champions League round of 16 at the San Siro. Both sides are second in their respective domestic divisions in what is a meeting of two European heavyweights, with nine Champions League titles between them. Liverpool trail Manchester City in the Premier League but have won four games in a row to keep pace with the leaders, while Inter Milan have dropped behind city rivals AC Milan after one win in their last four. The Reds defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in December as Jurgen Klopp’s side...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO