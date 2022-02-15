ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much can you remember about Liverpool's Champions League group games?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's almost time for the knockout stage of the Champions League,...

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold takes swipe at Man City’s failure to win Champions League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has questioned Manchester City’s failure to the win Champions League despite their recent dominance in England. Although City have won the Premier League on five occasions in the past 10 years and claimed an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19, they have never won European football’s biggest prize.
Inter vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch

After a two-month break in action, the Champions League returns this week, and after dealing with AC Milan in the group stage, Liverpool will return to the Italian fashion capitol to take on Internazionale. Due to financial troubles, the reigning Serie A champions saw a player and manager exodus in...
Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan

Liverpool executed an old-fashioned European smash and grab in the San Siro as goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah handed them a huge advantage against Inter Milan. Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below their best, especially for 30 minutes of the second half, but have the knack of knowing how to win when it matters and late goals left their opponents with a 2-0 deficit to overcome at Anfield in the second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie next month.
Inter Milan vs Liverpool predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture TV tonight

Liverpool play Inter Milan tonight in a huge clash in the Champions League round of 16 at the San Siro. Both sides are second in their respective domestic divisions in what is a meeting of two European heavyweights, with nine Champions League titles between them. Liverpool trail Manchester City in the Premier League but have won four games in a row to keep pace with the leaders, while Inter Milan have dropped behind city rivals AC Milan after one win in their last four. The Reds defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in December as Jurgen Klopp’s side...
Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Liverpool's pursuit of a seventh European Cup resumes on Wednesday on CBS and Paramount+ as Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Inter Milan. It promises to be a tough trip for the Reds, even if they go into the tie as favorites and their trip to the San Siro to face AC Milan in the group stages also ended in impressive fashion.
Liverpool vs Norwich City: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Liverpool host relegation-threatened Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have collected 13 of an available 15 points in the Premier League since the turn of the year. Norwich, themselves, were on a spiriting unbeaten run of four games before they had their momentum checked by a thumping at the hands of Manchester City last weekend.
Away Goals Rule Change Won’t Change Liverpool Approach Against Inter

Before this season, the away goals rule was—depending on who you asked—either a much-loved or unnecessarily confusing peculiarity of two-legged knockout ties in European football, with a goal scored on the road worth double for tie-breaking purposes at the end of 180 minutes. The intent was to encourage...
Liverpool dig deep for impressive win

Liverpool have now won seven successive matches in all competitions, with this arguably the most impressive of the current run. But Jurgen Klopp's team had to dig deep as Inter looked the more threatening side after a strong start by the Premier League club. The hosts went close through Edin...
