The Federal Bureau of Prisons went into a national lockdown on Monday after two inmates died following a fight. At about 11:30 a.m. on Monday multiple inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas––a high security facility that currently houses about 1,372 male inmates–– were found fighting. “Inmate Guillermo Riojas and inmate Andrew Pineda were transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries, and were subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” said a press release from BOP on Monday evening. “Two additional inmates were transported to a local hospital for further medical assessment and treatment.” The FBI has been notified and no other inmates or staff were harmed or were in danger at the time, the press release added.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO