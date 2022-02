Quality Journalism for Critical Times Members of Florida’s LGBTQ community and their allies lined the walls of a Senate Education Committee room Tuesday morning, waiting to oppose a Parental Rights in Education bill — or what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. But the advocates, many of whom traveled hours to the Florida Capitol, only got 30 seconds (at […] The post “Don’t Say Gay” bill pushing through FL Legislature; many speakers have only 30 seconds for comment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

