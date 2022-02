The Miller County Judges Office has issued a county-wide burn ban in effect until further notice or until conditions improve. Because of the lack of rain, dry conditions continue in our area, so, therefore, it is necessary to ban all outdoor burning until the order is lifted and conditions improve. This decision is based on available information collected by the National Weather Service, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Office of Emergency Management, and Miller County Volunteer Fire Departments. This order shall be enforceable through the Miller County District Court.

MILLER COUNTY, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO