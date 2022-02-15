ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Michigan lawmakers introduce delegation to reauthorize Flint Registry

By Stephen Borowy
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawmakers have introduced new bipartisan legislation to fund the Flint Registry for the next 10 years. The Flint Registry Reauthorization Act would give $50 million for Flint’s lead exposure registry over the next decade under the legislation that was introduced by Congressmen Dan Kildee and John Moolenaar as well as U.S....

www.wnem.com

