Providence vs Villanova Predictions and Odds Feb 15

The PLAY: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 27.5 Points Rebounds Assists. Haliburton has burst onto the scene for Indiana and has gone over this total easily in his first two games as a Pacer. In his last game he had 23 points and 16 assists, and I love the matchup for him tonight. I thought Milwaukee might sleepwalk through last nights game and this game tonight as they look ahead to the big Thursday night TNT game against Philadelphia, and sure enough they got blown out by Portland last night giving up 122 points. Giannis is questionable again, and even if the Pacers are losing he'll be playing big minutes as head coach Rick Carlisle wants to see what he has with this roster. Haliburton has had 14 or more shot attempts in both games, and he should get there again, and add in the assists and rebounds and he should get over this total.

