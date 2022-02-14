ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed Out On Reserving Your Ford Maverick? Well, This Is When Ford Will Resume Orders For It - gallery

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a thread from the 'Maverick Truck Club', Ford will open order books once again on August 16, 2022. This is in line with our initial report that the Blue Oval brand will resume orders this summer, but at least...

Ford's New Patent Could Be A Solution To An Age-Old Truck Bed Problem

Ford has submitted a patent application for a nifty feature that could solve an age-old problem among truck owners – and that's keeping items on your bed in place. According to the documents uploaded by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the submitted patent by the Blue Oval was for "Truck bed with selectively actuated magnetic floor sections." This patent submission was first discovered by Muscle Cars & Trucks.
Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
1970 Buick GS Convertible Is One Of Just 67 Cars Like It

This incredible car is an ultra-rare muscle car with tons of power and performance from the 1970s. Buick has been a significant contender in the GM lineup for decades because of the brand’s innate ability to produce some of America’s most excellent muscle cars. Some of these vehicles may include the incredibly famous GNX or Grand National, whose claim to fame came in the 1980s with the Turbo V6 engine. However, these models often draw attention from the great cars of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. With a lineup of gigantic V8 engines at their disposal and various elite designers, Buick quickly became one of the most popular brands of the 1970s. So what made these cars so iconic, and why are they such a good purchase for any car enthusiasts with a passion for speed and style?
Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
Ford F-150 leaves Tundra out in the cold

Ford’s F-150 has been the bestselling truck in America for more than four decades and it will likely continue that trend in 2022. But there’s another full-size truck that’s also garnering a lot of attention, the 2022 Toyota Tundra. After many years on the market without a...
2022 Ford Maverick XLT Up For Auction Amid Supply Constraint

The 2022 Ford Maverick has unsurprisingly proven to be a massive hit with consumers, thanks mostly to its low price tag and excellent fuel economy. As a result, the Maverick Hybrid sold out months ago, and as Ford Authority reported yesterday, virtually all 2.0L EcoBoost I-4 models are spoken for in the 2022 model year as well as Ford has reached a backlog so large that it wants to ensure it can fulfill all of its existing orders. Thus, it was inevitable that some 2022 Ford Maverick owners would want to capitalize on this situation by auctioning off their pickups, and that’s precisely what’s happening over at Cars & Bids.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V First Look: Boy, That Escaladed Quickly

High-performance SUVs are a thing. Or just ask Ford, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, virtually all the European luxury brands, and now Cadillac. The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is the first and seemingly least-likely Cadillac SUV to wear the V-Series badge. But, with the brand focusing on expanding its high-performance V sub-brand—and on the heels of the launch of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing—the humongous Escalade-V starts to make sense. Why not combine your most recognizable product with the V treatment you're hoping to make more recognizable, even if that product is a full-size, three-row SUV seemingly antithetical to V's athletic aspirations?
Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
Ford Bronco Raptor Pricing Revealed

Pricing for the highly-anticipated Bronco Raptor has been revealed: The rugged rock-crawler will come in at $69,995 for the base model, making the range-topper a substantially more expensive alternative to the Bronco Wildtrak, at $47,780. That being said, the Raptor promises to be even more talented off-road - and faster,...
Ford Maverick Owners Are Modifying Their Trucks With Parts From Other Fords

The new Ford Maverick pickup has been a storming success, and has proven once and for all that the US does in fact have an appetite for smaller trucks. The Hybrid version has been blowing minds with its excellent fuel economy, and Ford is already planning a massive future for this new pickup franchise. New owners are also discovering that there are more benefits to owning a Maverick than meets the eye: thanks to Ford's massive parts bin, some owners are starting to swap in parts from the Mavericks sibling, the Ford Escape, including the Escape's fully digital gauge cluster, and the steering wheel out of an Explorer.
The Ford Maverick Outsells Ranger: Why Don’t Ram and Chevy Have One?

In January, the small Ford Maverick pickup outsold both the Ranger and Toyota Tundra. Being a front-wheel drive, unibody platform, it is most closely aligned with the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz. But the Ridgeline’s starting price is $38,000. The Santa Cruz comes in at $24,000, while the Maverick tops them all at an affordable $20,000.
VW Amarok R Officially Under Consideration To Fight Ford Ranger Raptor

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has been teasing the second-generation Amarok for nearly two years, but the midsize pickup has yet to be revealed. Switching to the updated T6 platform used by the 2022 Ranger, the new truck could spawn a high-performance version to take on the Blue Oval’s Raptor. As a refresher, Ford will unveil its speedy ute sometime next month.
Ford Suspends Pickup Orders Amid Maxed Out Demand

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. By now, automotive industry observers should be...
A Week With: 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD

Full-size pickup trucks have been the top-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades. Because those went well, the introduced midsize pickups and they moved a ton of those too. Since automakers are always searching for newest best thing ever, they’re bringing back compact pickups, which were banished a decade ago.
2022 Ford Maverick Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles

Ford has earned its fair share of accolades from Kelley Blue Book in recent months, including the fact that it took over the top spot as the most considered brand among non-luxury shoppers on KBB’s Q4 Brand Watch Study, dethroning Toyota, which had held onto first place for nearly four years. Meanwhile, the Ford F-150 finished the year out by winning KBB’s Best Full-Size Truck award and was also the most considered pickup in Q4, while the Ford Super Duty finished as the third most considered pickup last quarter. But that isn’t all the good Blue Oval-related news from the latest Brand Watch Study, as the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid also ranked among the most considered electrified vehicles last quarter.
Ford Mustang, F-150, GM Hummer: Iconic Cars Come Back in Green

And you thought you might never see them again. Several vehicles who made their names back in the glory days of the internal combustion engine are being given a new life as environmentally friendly rides. Charging Up. Last month, Chrysler, the nearly 100-year-old, venerated American car brand, introduced its first...
Ford Unleashes The 2022 Bronco Everglades With A Snorkel!

Ford’s Bronco celebration continues this year. After unveiling the Bronco Raptor earlier this year, the company has unveiled the Bronco Everglades that’s all set to debut at this year’s Chicago Auto Show. It comes with 35-inch tires, a snorkel, a 10,000-pound winch, better water wading capability, and even a snorkel! The Bronco Everglades will start at $54,495 including destination and orders can be placed from March 2022.
Nissan Knows How To Fight The Ford Maverick

The truck market is rapidly changing in 2022. New entrants like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have breathed new life in the compact pickup segment, and the Ford F-150 Lightning will arrive later this year to usher in a new electrified era. Though it hasn't quite broken the market wide open, the 2022 Nissan Frontier is quietly a smash hit for the Japanese automaker. Speaking with Nissan at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, CarBuzz learned how the brand is happy with its current truck offerings but openly aware of where the segment is heading.
