Firefighters train for ice rescues

Firefighters with the Hillsdale City Fire Department took to Baw Beese Lake Saturday morning to partake in training outside the normal realms of firefighting.

A handful of firefighters donned specialized ice rescue suits and entered the frigid waters through a cut out hole in the ice to practice various ice rescue techniques utilized for special rescues.

The refresher training allows the firefighters to stay up to date with current rescue techniques and procedures for if and when the department is ever dispatched to an ice rescue situation.