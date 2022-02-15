ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Something to think about

By Kathy Young, Victorville Daily Press
You get what you give. —Jennifer Lopez

Don’t fear, because I am with you; don’t be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will surely help you; I will hold you with my righteous strong hand. —Isaiah 41:10

