Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. T. Boone Pickens’ beloved Texas Panhandle ranch chops asking price by $50 million. In hopes of attracting potential buyers, the owner of the late T. Boone Pickens’ enormous Texas Panhandle ranch has slashed the asking price by $50 million more than four years after it went up for sale. The 64,672-acre Mesa Vista Ranch, located about 55 miles northeast of Amarillo, is now on the market for $170 million.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO