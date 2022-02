We’ve spent years scrabbling around for the merest hint of information about Amazon’s long-awaited, much-hyped, considerably-expensed series playing in JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth, like Bilbo Baggins scrabbling around for the One Ring in Gollum’s cave. And now, the wait is through: the first trailer for what we now know to be called Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has finally arrived, and a new era of the Tolkien’s fantasy land is about to begin. Get ready for elves, dwarves, and a whole lot of rings of power – plus a very familiar elven warrior, and a hand that implies in the involvement of Hobbits… Watch the first teaser here.

