ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Southern Utah dominates Northern Colorado in 77-53 win

By Sean Ellertson, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3B7v_0eF9pWhD00

Darri Dotson led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds, and the Southern Utah University women's basketball team dominated Northern Colorado from start to finish Monday night on the way to a 77-53 victory at the America First Event Center.

The win improved Southern Utah's record to 15-9 for the season, including an 11-4 mark in conference play. Northern Colorado dropped to 9-13 on the year and 5-9 in the Big Sky.

"I think this was just a great team win," said SUU head coach Tracy Sanders. "From one all the way down the line, the girls came in ready to play. I thought we had some great people that were sparks off the bench for us. Honestly, we needed a game like this. We've had a long stretch, but they executed the way we asked them to. We did a great job of locking in and then putting it away."

The Thunderbirds outscored the Bears in every quarter on the way to the 24-point victory. SUU was also dominant in nearly every statistical category. The T-Birds shot 45.9 percent from the floor on the night while UNC could only manage a 34.4 percent clip. SUU also earned 17 free-throw attempts to just six for the Bears. Southern Utah pulled down 47 rebounds to Northern Colorado's 29 and assisted on 15 made baskets while the Bears could only manage 10.

In addition to Dotson's impressive performance, SUU got a big lift from the shooting of Samantha Johnston. Johnson knocked down four threes in the first half to help the Thunderbirds gain early separation. Madison Eaton also pitched in 11 points off the bench while Lizzy Williamson, Daylani Ballena and Natalia Otkhmezuri all added eight apiece. Alexa Lord also gave Southern Utah valuable minutes off the bench with four points and six rebounds.

After a 3-pointer by the Bears to open the second half, the Thunderbirds used a 9-3 run to regain an 11-point lead.

A 12-4 run later on to close the third quarter put SUU in the driver's seat and up 17 points heading into the final 10 minutes. The T-Birds quickly got to work extending their lead in the closing quarter as they found themselves up 21 points just over two minutes in.

Northern Colorado would get no closer than 19 the remainder of the game.

The victory closes a four-game homestand for Southern Utah as the Thunderbirds will now head to Bozeman, Montana where they will face Montana State on Saturday, February 19. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. MT.

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News. To continue to support his work, please subscribe to The Spectrum. Follow Sean on Twitter @SeanEllertson.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Local
Saint George, UT Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Saint George, UT
College Sports
Local
Saint George, UT Sports
City
Saint George, UT
State
Utah State
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Colorado#Unc#Thunderbirds
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

309
Followers
316
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy