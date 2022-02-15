Cody Rhodes Reacts To His AEW Departure

Wrestling is a shadowy business. By that, I mean that it is and has always been shady, but also because so much of the intrigue takes place away from the bright lights of the television broadcasts, with only reports from both trusted and highly un-trusted sources serving to illuminate what is or is not happening backstage. When one of those bits of conjecture-heavy shadowplay finds its way into the light, as with the shocking news this week that Cody Rhodes was leaving All Elite Wrestling, it’s natural to wonder what happened, and what comes next. For the most part, wondering is all there is to do—wrestling tends to keep its secrets, and wrestling fans may never know exactly what led one of AEW’s founding members and Executive Vice Presidents to leave the company just over two years after it began. But for once it’s easy to see the future. In this case, it looks brighter for both entities involved.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO