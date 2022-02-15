ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Reacts To His AEW Departure

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCody Rhodes was one of the mainstays of AEW television and an integral part of the company behind the scenes as well. It is not a stretch to say he helped build AEW into what it is right now over the...

PWMania

Sting Comments On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

The legendary Sting took to Twitter to offer love and respect to Cody Rhodes. “Much love and respect for you Cody. [scorpion emoji],” Sting wrote with a photo of the two. Sting and Cody briefly worked together in AEW, but despite teasing a match, they never got the chance to compete against each other.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Celebrates Free Agency, Brings Back Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker (Chad Lail, Gunner) took to Facebook on Thursday to celebrate his free agency. Ryker was one of the talents released from WWE back on November 18, and officially became a free agent this week when his 90-day non-compete clause expired. He noted that he is now taking bookings via [email protected]
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New Details On Why Cody Rhodes Left AEW, Brandi Rhodes – WWE Backstage Update

Brandi Rhodes is reportedly not headed back to WWE with her husband Cody Rhodes. As noted, it was announced on Tuesday morning that Cody and Brandi have left AEW. You can click here for the original statements from Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan. You can also click here and click here for for the initial reports on Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, along with more on his AEW departure. You can click here for what Dustin Rhodes had to say about the departures, and click here for an update on the WWE return talks. You can also click here for the latest on Cody’s talks with Khan, and click here for news on how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about Cody now.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Rumored To Be Joining Malakai Black’s Faction In AEW

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, a Malakai Black vignette aired and it was teased that someone else will be joining his House of Black faction in addition to Brody King. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted during Wrestling Observer Radio that former WWE star Buddy Murphy aka...
WWE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On Cody Rhodes From WWE And AEW, Brandi Rhodes

There is said to be plenty of support for Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes within AEW, according to Fightful Select. While there were some disagreements between Rhodes and AEW President Tony Khan, that led to the departure, word is that the split was at least “amicable.”. There have been...
WWE
defector.com

Everybody Wins In The AEW-Cody Rhodes Split

Wrestling is a shadowy business. By that, I mean that it is and has always been shady, but also because so much of the intrigue takes place away from the bright lights of the television broadcasts, with only reports from both trusted and highly un-trusted sources serving to illuminate what is or is not happening backstage. When one of those bits of conjecture-heavy shadowplay finds its way into the light, as with the shocking news this week that Cody Rhodes was leaving All Elite Wrestling, it’s natural to wonder what happened, and what comes next. For the most part, wondering is all there is to do—wrestling tends to keep its secrets, and wrestling fans may never know exactly what led one of AEW’s founding members and Executive Vice Presidents to leave the company just over two years after it began. But for once it’s easy to see the future. In this case, it looks brighter for both entities involved.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Undergoes Spinal Surgery, Can Never Wrestle Again

That might be for the best. One of the major criticisms you will hear against wrestlers is that what they do is fake. While it is true that the results of the matches are pre-planned, what you see taking place in the ring is very real, as these people are putting their bodies on the line on a regular basis. That kind of work can wear on wrestlers after a bit and now one of them has had to get a lot of work done to repair the damage.
WWE
PWMania

Possible WWE Title Spoiler And WrestleMania Main Event News

Brock Lesnar is expected to win back the WWE Title this weekend. Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will see Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Title inside the Chamber against Lesnar, Riddle, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. In an update, a new report from...
WWE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

