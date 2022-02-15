Opinion: Only federal law can fully protect LGBTQ Iowans

As a native of The Netherlands who has enjoyed the opportunity to live and study in numerous locales internationally, I am grateful to serve Congregation Agudas Achim, an Iowa City synagogue more than a century old that includes nearly 200 families.

Numerous LGBTQ people belong to Agudas Achim, and our congregation reaches out to their wider community. Iowa City is a diverse community that embraces its LGBTQ residents, with our City Council having selected an out gay Black man as mayor. Our public schools and libraries do an excellent job of serving youth of all backgrounds.

Despite the inclusive unity I’ve experienced in my four years at Agudas Achim, I’ve also witnessed the continued struggles LGBTQ people confront — and I know that our state’s nondiscrimination protections are not enough to shield them from hardship and injustice, especially when they are outside of Iowa. Congress has long sidestepped its responsibility to protect the LGBTQ community on the federal level — but now members of both parties are signaling support for including nondiscrimination protections in the law. I hope Iowa U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst will join in the effort to find common ground ensuring fairness for all Americans.

Living in a hospitable community is not enough to guarantee LGBTQ Americans their full rights under the law. I know of gay people who have seen their efforts to adopt frustrated by institutional hostility.

Young LGBTQ people have joined our congregation from communities where conversion therapy is practiced. Transgender congregants — especially those whose gender expression is ambiguous by conventional standards — have told me of the harassment and intimidation they’ve faced. News reports include a transgender woman’s recent story of mistreatment at a hotel and then by local police and the discrimination a trans state prison employee faced.

These examples are not Iowa’s problem alone. One in three LGBTQ Americans, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools, and in their own neighborhoods — in just the previous year.

Discrimination exacts a particularly high toll among transgender people, Black and Latino LGBTQ people, the community’s youth, and seniors.

But there is now hope that Congress will finally act. Both Democrats and Republicans are voicing support for adding LGBTQ protections to our nation’s civil rights laws in 2022. One key issue to be resolved involves balancing the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people with the religious freedoms Americans cherish.

Finding a path to getting that job done is what legislators do when committed to solving problems, and 21 states, including Iowa, prohibit anti-LGBTQ discrimination without compromising religious freedoms.

Washington can follow suit, with senators reaching across the aisle to end the divisive pattern that pits religious liberties against the rights of LGBTQ Americans. Civil rights advances from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Americans With Disabilities Act have found the appropriate balance.

Religious freedom is vitally important to me, and I am grateful that American civil law allows me to follow the dictates of my faith and offer the full spectrum of Jewish rites, including marriage, to my congregants. LGBTQ rights aren’t simply human rights — they touch the core of my theology, faith and textual interpretation, which affirms each LGBTQ individual as created in the image of God. Standing up for LGBTQ rights is an essential expression of my religious freedom.

The Jewish tradition teaches me about the central role that law plays in our lives. It not only defines the rights and responsibilities by which we live, but it also has a moral power to bring our society closer together, ending divisions that can put marginalized communities like LGBTQ people at risk. Unjust laws, in our Jewish tradition, lose all moral authority, while just laws are the deepest expression of our covenantal faith.

Sens. Grassley and Ernst: More than 100,000 LGBTQ Iowans and their families and friends are counting on you.