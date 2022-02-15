Free fitness program ‘100 Fit Females’ currently underway in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C.(WNCT) — Got any excess energy you need to burn off? Got a workout song stuck in your head and need to get in shape?

Kinston Community Health Center is teaming up with Fusion Fitness by Jelyse(Jelyse Dawson) and Train Them Up for Success CDC (Margo & Lin Dawson) to launch “100 Fit Females.” This virtual wellness program is free to women of all ages and skill levels.

Classes will include cardio, dance, yoga, and much more. The program’s mission is to teach women to use movement as a way for disease prevention and management. Participants will receive fitness videos, virtual classes, and monthly surveys to take part in and complete.

Lenoir County residents can register at kinstonhealth.org . If you are outside of the area, visit fusionfitnessbyjelyse.com/100fitfemales to register.

Contact Jelyse Dawson at 919-584-5574 if you have any questions.

