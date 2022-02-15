Successes highlighted in State of the City address

COSHOCTON — Mayor Mark Mills reflected on a tough year nationally in his recent State of the City address. However, it was one Coshocton not only persevered through, but thrived in several ways.

This included completion of some major projects, an upswing in new businesses and the downtown area, improvements to parks and other quality of life elements.

A project to extend waterlines and provide water and water services to West Lafayette was completed. About 900 new customers were added and 31,500 feet of new waterlines were installed along County Road 16 from the city to the village. More than 13,000 feet of waterlines in the village were also upgraded. The city is in talks with Warsaw for a similar project.

"The waterline extension is just the springboard for the City of Coshocton to become a regional water supplier for the majority of the county one day," Mills said.

Business upswing

Momentum is also picking up with downtown, Mills noted, with work being done by Our Town Coshocton and the Coshocton Port Authority. Along Main Street, OTC is developing the dilapidated Selby Building for a new owner to assume and the port authority is turning the former Pastime Theater into the Coshocton Collaborative , a business incubator.

Several other businesses and housing units have also popped up in downtown and elsewhere. This has included national chains such as Ollie's Bargain Outlet and Dunkin' Donuts, and a new Wendy's is in the works. With all of the ribbon cuttings he's been doing, Mills joked that he had "scissor elbow."

"I always tell people, now is always the right time to take a chance to start or open a business, if not you will talk yourself out of it," he said. "Coshocton also has a great network of knowledgeable people and information to help you along the way."

Even the recent announcement of an Intel plant in Licking County could be a boost to Coshocton, Mills said. This means Coshocton needs to position itself to attract new residents and visitors by continuing residential, commercial and industrial growth in a strategic and responsible manner.

"The tide is turning back to the good old days and I am proud to play a role in this positive direction of progress," Mills said. "I am humbled to be in this position and proud to represent the people of my hometown with honesty and integrity."

Other highlights

Mills hopes a city Wi-Fi project can be completed shortly as it's been slowed by supply chain issues for equipment. Video surveillance and Wi-Fi hotspots were added to Himebaugh and Hall parks last year with other city parks to follows this year. Himebaugh Park's basketball court also received a new colorful design thanks to Art Mobb . New pickleball courts were added to the City Rec Park and the ballfields behind Kids America got new roofs for the dugouts and concession stand/restroom building.

Other highlights Mills noted were combining the board of zoning appeals and planning commission to ease community development, getting the Mid-East Ohio Building Department to hold local office hours on Wednesdays at city hall and acquiring a portion of Fairy Falls Drive that was privately owned. Resurfacing and upgrading drainage for the street is planned, Mills said.

Mills also thanked those in his administration and elsewhere at city hall who keep the municipality running smoothly and support him. Unfortunately, two of those support staff recently died. Executive Assistant Cherry Wilson died in January and Public Works Supervisor Kody Darr died in September, both of cancer.

"While the passing of these two will always leave a hole in my heart, I know they are both looking down on me and smiling. Cherry is telling me not to say something crazy, but I know Kody is encouraging it," Mills said wistfully.

