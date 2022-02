Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the January 24 episode of The Bachelor, as well as future episodes. Clayton Echard started off the night of the most recent episode of The Bachelor on the right foot, by taking back Cassidy Timbrooks’ rose – a first in Bachelor history – but somehow he missed a bigger problem. Most of the rest of Episode 3 was centered around Season 26 villain Shanae Ankney and the rivalry she’s created between herself and fellow contestant Elizabeth Corrigan. Between Ankney lying about being bullied, manipulating Echard, and – worst of all – mocking Corrigan for having ADHD, Bachelor Nation is ready for Ankney to go. So how long does she last on the season?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO