Virtual Public Reading of The Bluest Eye

By Staff Reports
theurbannews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Literacy Partners to celebrate the iconic Toni Morrison with a free, public reading of The Bluest Eye, honoring the legacy of Toni Morrison. Society continues to receive Morrison’s first novel with...

Related
Literary Hub

Bernardine Evaristo on Lessons Learned From Toni Morrison

As soon as I read The Bluest Eye in 1981, I was hooked on Toni Morrison’s writing. How I loved her lush prose in this, her first novel, and the quietly intense dramatic storytelling style that centered young Black females, especially the storyline around colorism, with Pecola, the dark-skinned Black girl longing for blue eyes in a country that elevated white beauty and deemed blackness ugly. I still have that now extremely mashed-up copy of The Bluest Eye on my bookshelf, alongside every other book she published.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wgbh.org

'The Bluest Eye' brings to the stage a familiar story about racism

Toni Morrison’s debut novel, The Bluest Eye, examines what happens when a young girl internalizes the external forces of racism. It tells the tale of 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove. The young black girl, who comes of age in Jim Crow America, attributes the alienation, abuse and ridicule that she experiences to her dark skin. She believes that if she had blue eyes, it would change how people saw her and treated her — it would change her life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ricethresher.org

Review: Toni Morrison’s re-released ‘Recitatif’ is as relevant now as ever

Late last year, the metastasizing effort by school boards across the country to ban certain books from school curricula, many of which were written by queer and/or BIPOC authors, rose to the forefront of American politics. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s then-conservative gubernatorial candidate and now governor as well as Rice alumnus, supported the effort to excise Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer-Prize winning masterpiece, “Beloved,” from students’ required reading. In response, Democratic incumbent Terry McAullife’s campaign began handing out free copies of the novel at his rallies. It didn’t win him the election, but it did bolster a burgeoning countermovement to ensure that Morrison’s work retained its legacy as being among the most essential literature ever crafted. And so now we have “Recitatif,” again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston Globe

Coming of age in a hostile world in ‘The Bluest Eye’

Lydia R. Diamond took on a complex challenge when she set out to adapt Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” for the stage nearly two decades ago. How to convey the surging lyricism of Morrison’s prose in theatrical terms? How to handle the novel’s combination of interiority and a digressive, multi-perspective structure? How to capture the power of a story grounded as much in authorial voice as in tangible event?
MOVIES
Person
Jacqueline Woodson
Person
Jesmyn Ward
Person
Toni Morrison
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
Laredo Morning Times

Texas parent calls for removal of Obama biography from library

In the past few months, parents across Texas have pushed for the removal of books that deal with subjects pertaining to race, gender and sexuality. One of these books is a children’s biography of former first lady Michelle Obama. The book “Michelle Obama: Political Icon” by Heather E. Schwartz...
TEXAS STATE
Chippewa Herald

Reading Across Campus features virtual talks on LGBTQIA+ themes and character relations

University of Wisconsin-Stout’s Literature Committee is hosting free community events this spring, centered around this year’s Reading Across Campus selection, “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by American cartoonist Alison Bechdel. Bechdel’s graphic memoir explores LGBTQIA+ issues, identity and family trauma, as she revisits her relationship with...
SOCIETY
#Join Literacy Partners
SheKnows

LeVar Burton Shares Powerful Message to Children: 'Read Banned Books'

Click here to read the full article. As important historical books are being banned across the country in schools and libraries, former Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton has advice for kids: “Read banned books.” The beloved children’s personality and actor made his point on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Tuesday, showing a copy of the 2005 children’s book Rosa by Nikki Giovanni, about Rosa Parks the “mother of the modern day civil rights movement” who refused to give up her seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955. “So, as it turns out, that book is banned because reading...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wicked Local

THE POETRY ROOM: Celebrating the work of Maya Angelou

In keeping with the theme of Valentine’s Day, we celebrate the work of an extraordinary woman, Maya Angelou. She was a poet, award-winning author, playwright, dancer and civil rights activist. Angelou is well-known for her autobiographies, her poetry and her many famous quotes of which two examples are featured...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Gives Advice to Anyone Arrested for Protesting Civil Rights Issues

“Yellowstone” star Piper Perabo is more than just a great actress; she’s also an avid activist and works to prevent injustices in our communities. She attends protests, meetings, and rallies, and lends her voice to the crowd. She also sometimes gets arrested. And, like any public figure, she has advice for anyone who finds themselves in the same situation.
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
St. Louis American

Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton releases personal essay

Ten years after his death, Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fultonhas released “Trayvon: Ten Years Later,” on Amazon, a heartfelt and emotional narrative of her and her family’s feelings about the situation. Fulton shares life lessons she’s learned since Martin’s passing and speaks of why she advocates...
ENTERTAINMENT
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
chireviewofbooks.com

A Man Called White and Exploring America’s Darkest Secret in “White Lies”

When we speak of the peak years of the Civil Rights Movement, typically we refer to the period beginning with Brown v. Board of Education in 1954 and the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-56—which thrusted Martin Luther King, Jr. onto the national stage. This canonical era concludes with the passage of the Voting Rights Act in August 1965 following the pivotal showdown in Selma. Those eleven years formed the Movement’s dominant narrative, which blurred and obscured most of what came before and after (and oversimplified much that’s in between).
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
Parade

Who Are Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King's Kids? All About the Racial Justice Activists' Family

Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King were the proud parents of four children. Yolanda Denise King, Martin Luther King III, Dexter Scott King, and Bernice Albertine King have dedicated their lives to continuing their parents’ fights for nonviolence, racial, social, and economic justice for all. Get to know Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s kids, including what they’re doing now, how old they are, and how they’re honoring their parents’ legacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
milwaukeeindependent.com

Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY

