Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Dare we say Jessica Biel looks pretty killer in costume as convicted murderer Candy Montgomery. Photographers captured the actress in a very ‘80s blue dress, oversized glasses and heels as she filmed the upcoming Hulu series Candy in Decatur, Ga. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO