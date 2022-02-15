ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Smith’s life-changing gig at the Roundhouse | Letters

By Letters
 2 days ago
Patti Smith at the Roundhouse in on 16 May 1976. Photograph: Mick Gold/Redferns

I cannot believe that you could not find a place in the list of live shows that changed music ( 11 February ) for Patti Smith’s concert at the Roundhouse in Camden on 16 May 1976. That brilliant night taught a lot of people that there was a new way for female artists to command the stage. She combined high-energy driving rock and punk poetry in a passionate display of total commitment to her music. It is difficult to think of a single female singer since then who does not owe her a debt.
Owen Davies
Clapham, London

Have an opinion on anything you’ve read in the Guardian today? Please email us your letter and it will be considered for publication.

