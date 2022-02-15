Jags Drive Time: Tuesday, February 15th

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
The 2022 NFL head coaching carousel has, finally, ceased to spin. All but one of the nine teams with a vacancy entering the offseason has hired their new on-field leader, with one club waiting to finalize their candidate's hiring following the Super Bowl. Those hirings are as follows, in chronological...
When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Deshaun Watson has two teams “on his radar” for a potential trade. According to Fowler, Watson has interest in the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, the Buccaneers are in clear need of a new quarterback.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when it was announced that he was retiring. On its face, it shouldn’t have been surprising. After all, Tom Brady is 44 years old. He has accomplished more than anyone in the sports history, winning seven Super Bowls. He owns the majority of the NFL’s passing records. Yet, we were all stunned.
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
It would appear the Cincinnati Bengals were about one second removed from a potential Super Bowl triumph. Days after the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, fans know all too well about the final sequence. There was the odd third-and-one call with Samaje Perine, not Joe Mixon.
With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the hunt for their next starting quarterback. And with the 20th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the organization’s next QB1 could very well come in the form of a talented rookie option.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced the team parted ways with a former first-round pick. Atlanta decided it was time to move on from pass rusher and outside linebacker Dante Fowler. He was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. “The Falcons...
The Miami Dolphins added some experience to their offensive staff under first-time head coach Mike McDaniel. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins agreed to terms with Darrell Bevell as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, per a source informed of the situation. Bevell will be tasked with...
If Carson Wentz is going to play quarterback for Indianapolis in 2022, the Colts don't know it yet. A year after trading a first- and third-round pick to acquire the ex-Eagles signal-caller, team brass is reportedly undecided on whether to retain Wentz for a second season -- in large part because of owner Jim Irsay's frustration with the way 2021 ended. The salary cap won't stop them from making a move, either, as the Colts would save significant money by either trading or releasing the QB this offseason.
The Antonio Brown meltdown possibly was the most memorable moment of the NFL regular season. And now Mike Evans, Brown’s former teammate with the Tampa Bay Bucs, is revealing what led to it. According to Evans, Antonio Brown didn’t leave MetLife Field Jan. 2 because he was irritated that...
Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand. Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.
After a historic season with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Zac Taylor is being rewarded for bringing them closer than ever to their first Super Bowl title. On Wednesday, the Bengals announced that they have agreed to terms on an extension with Zac Taylor. The new deal extends Taylor through the 2026 season.
New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who had already hired two former Eagles assistant coaches as his coordinators, added five more former Eagles coaches on Thursday. In all, Pederson now has eight former Eagles assistant coaches on his staff in Jacksonville. Last week, Pederson hired former Eagles teammate Mike Caldwell, who...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to do with the first overall pick in the NFL draft isn’t as clear as it was when they picked first last season. That was a no-brainer: They were taking quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This year, there are multiple options...
The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do. On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move...
USC wide receiver Drake London is gearing up for the 2022 NFL Draft, since announcing his departure from Southern California. Despite suffering a leg injury mid-season, London finished his junior campaign with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. The 6'5", 210-pound wideout recently received an invitation to the...
