Australia’s Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Directed by First Indigenous Conductor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Wyatt recently conducted the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO) in a free outdoor concert, performing Deborah Cheetham AO's piece titled Long Time Living Here. The piece was a musical Acknowledgement of Country, which is "a way to acknowledge and pay respect to Australia's First Nations peoples as the Traditional Owners and...

St. Louis American

Guest conductor and soloist bring storm and song to symphony through Sunday

Elim Chan is the kind of visiting conductor whom a symphony will build themes around with references to the Chinese calendar and the Asian Chamber of Commerce, as the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra did on Saturday night. So it was an interesting choice to pair her on the program's opening piece with another featured artist, a guest soloist, who is not Asian and stole the show.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Lima News

Lima Symphony Orchestra plans Symphony Storytime

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra will hold a Symphony Storytime event at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 at Vibe Coffeehouse and Cafe, 311 E. Market St., Suite 107, Lima. The program features musical contributions of African-Americans to classical music and features the symphony’s string players and community reader Elisa Bradley.
LIMA, OH
Virginia Trioli
Echo Press

Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to Hollywood

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra gave a performance at the Alexandria Area High School's Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 12. The theme for the evening was Sound of the Cinema, and featured performances of works by John Williams, Howard Shore and Dimitri Tiomkin, among others. Vocal solos were performed by Nicole Lambrecht and Nicholas Swanson.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Macomb Daily

Uplifting concert to be performed by Macomb Symphony Orchestra

Macomb County Symphony Orchestra’s first performance after a long break caused by the pandemic was dedicated to Macomb County’s veterans and frontline workers. For its next performance, the orchestra is “Bringing Back The Barogue,” a critically-praised concert at 3 p.m. March 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia Symphony Orchestra to have Beethoven at the Beach

Two classical composers separated by continents and time meet in the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s engaging performance of Beethoven at the Beach on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. In 1894, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach achieved distinction by becoming the first American woman to compose...
MARIETTA, GA
#Music Notation#Symphony#First Nations#Mso#Ensemble Dutala#Nitv News#Aboriginal Australian#Abc Classic#Monash University
WSYX ABC6

World-renowned pianist to return as guest conductor for the Columbus Symphony

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — A world renowned music director and pianist is set to return to Central Ohio to perform with the Columbus Symphony this weekend! William (Bill) Eddins is set to perform as both guest conductor and soloist in Rhapsody in Blue and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5! Eddins joins Good Day Columbus to share his excitement on curating the show!
COLUMBUS, OH
operawire.com

Ying Fang, Alice Coote, Measha Brueggergosman, Mikaela Bennett, Kara Dugan Headline National Symphony Orchestra’s March 2022 Slate

The National Symphony Orchestra has unveiled its March 2022 slate. For the purposes of this article our focus will be on vocal or operatic performances. Michael Tilson Thomas will lead a performance of his very own “Four Preludes on Playthings of the Wind.” The showcase will also include music by Carl Ruggles and Aaron Copland with such soloists as Measha Brueggergosman, Mikaela Bennett, and Kara Dugan.
MUSIC
Melbourne
San Francisco Chronicle

‘City Lights,’ with Oakland Symphony Orchestra, marks S.F. Silent Film Festival’s first live event in two years

For its first live event in more than two years, the San Francisco Silent Film Festival is reintroducing itself loud and proud. On Saturday, Feb. 19, the 27-year-old festival marks its return with a 35mm screening of Charlie Chaplin’s “City Lights” at the 3,040-seat Paramount Theatre in Oakland, featuring the Oakland Symphony Orchestra performing Chaplin’s original score. Timothy Brock, who restored Chaplin’s score, will conduct.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Westword

Colorado Symphony Names Peter Oundjian as New Principal Conductor

Peter Oundjian was a principal guest conductor for the Colorado Symphony from 2003 to 2006 and has been a frequent collaborator with the orchestra since then, so it's no wonder he's been asked through the years to come on board for a longer-term relationship. “But I was always somewhere else,” Oundjian says.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

The Four Seasons with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons concerto is unmistakably his most famous work. Outside of the concert hall, you’ve heard movements of the work in movies, including Tin Cup, Spy Game, A View to Kill, and Pacific Heights, just to name a few. You’ve also heard it in television commercials, and you’ve probably heard it performed in wedding ceremonies. Our guests today are featured in yet another opportunity to hear Vivaldi’s celebration of renewal, “The Four Seasons.” South Dakota Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director, Delta David Gier, joined us, along with the symphony’s violin soloists, Elizabeth York and Ashley NG, to explain why this weekend’s symphony performance may arguably be the best chance you’ll have to truly enjoy a rendition of Vivaldi’s work. And whether you favor winter, spring, summer or fall, you’ll probably find something to love in each of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons this weekend.
MUSIC
The State Journal-Register

Long-awaited Illinois Symphony Orchestra, university collaboration to take stage Friday

Spring officially begins next month, but the Illinois Symphony Orchestra is ushering it in early with a spring-inspired “Flora and Fauna” on Friday. Mezzo-soprano Kate Tombaugh and the Illinois Wesleyan University Collegiate Choir join the ISO stage at Sacred Heart-Griffin High School’s theater. Following the concert music director Ken Lam, feature guest artists, and musicians...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC

