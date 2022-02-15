Chef's Quick Tip: Instagram-worthy Cookies
In today's Chef's Quick Tip, "Great Chocolate Showdown" contestant Casey Hallen shows Tina Redwine how to make Instagram-worthy cookies that will impress your family and guests.
Ingredients
- Fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies
- Round-trimmed glass
Recipe
- Put cookies in the oven
- As soon as cookies are out of the oven, take a round-rimmed glass that is larger than the cookie and place it on the cookie (called the cookie scoop)
- Circle the glass around quickly
- Make sure the edges of the cookie align with the edges of the glass to make a perfectly round cookie shape
