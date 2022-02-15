ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update now available for download

By Patrick Ross
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CD Projekt Red has announced that the next-generation update for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available, finally offering an enhanced experience for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners. This...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 Next-Gen Patch Now Live; Adds AMD FSR Support on PC, Reworked Perk Trees, Improved Enemy AI & More

A new Cyberpunk 2077 patch is now available on PC and consoles, marking the debut of the game on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions have been showcased during today's livestream. Gameplay has been captured in performance mode, but the game also features ray tracing mode.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Free DLC Included in Patch 1.5

With the release of Patch 1.5 on all platforms, CD Projekt RED adds new Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC for everyone to enjoy. CDPR thanks everyone for the players who have purchase the game and is still playing/planning to play it. As a token of appreciation for their fans and those who still support them despite the setbacks, they are now giving away a lot of new DLC packs for free. They are all included in the latest updates. These packs offer new clothes, cars, weapons, features, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

GTA 5 Next-gen Update Set for March

GTA Online is also getting some new content. Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online will get the next-gen upgrade treatment on March 15. This update, having already been delayed for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, will bring some new graphics modes and features to these games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 - Official Next-Gen Gameplay on Xbox Series X

Get a look at 30 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 1.5/Next-Gen update gameplay captured on Xbox Series X. Cyberpunk 2077's Next-Gen update allows for ray tracing features and 4K with dynamic scaling, and more. The Next-Gen update for the open-world, action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Xbox One#Projekt Red#Ps4
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Announced, Fans Hoping for Next Gen News- IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, CD Projekt Red has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 stream, to be broadcast tomorrow, February 15. Airing at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK (that's February 16 at 2am AEDT).This stream is also being branded as a REDstream, rather than the Night City Wire streams we saw around Cyberpunk's launch, which could indicate that we'll get news on other CDPR projects. Capcom has launched a new website that is teasing an announcement for next weekend. The countdown page, which gives no further information as to what it may be for, is set to end on February 20 at 10pm PT/February 21 at 1am ET/6am GMT/4pm AEST.Begin your quest in Horizon Forbidden West on February 18th on PS 5 and PS 4. Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize like a PlayStation 5 console, a 4K TV, and more! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix! Enter the Horizon Zero Dawn Beat the Game Sweepstakes Now: https://www.rewards.sony.com/BeatHZDsweeps Full Rules: https://www.rewards.sony.com/hzd-sweeps-official-rules.html Presented by Horizon Forbidden West rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Sites-sonyrewards-Site Sony Rewards rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Horizon Zero Dawn-Beat the Game Sweepstakes Official Rules | Sony Rewards Sony Rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Cyberpunk 2077’s current-gen console update is here [Update]

Update 15/02/2022: As expected, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077’s significant version 1.5 update and current-gen Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5 patch is now available. The update comes in at roughly 50GB. PC and Xbox Series X/S players will receive an update to the existing game, while...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Demo: Free trial releasing alongside next-gen upgrade

LATEST - Next-Gen Update Out Now. After a lengthy live stream with the team, going over all the new updates, the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update is finally here. You can get it downloaded and try it for yourself right now. Alongside this, they confirmed the free trial for both Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
gameranx.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Release Leaked By Xbox Netherlands

A next-generation release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been revealed in a now deleted tweet by Xbox Netherlands. According to the tweet we’ll be getting both a next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 and a trial that you’ll be able to use to test it out. The trial is probably a response to how badly the previous generation versions of the game did at launch, allowing users to test out how the game is before they commit to a full purchase of the game. Personally, I couldn’t finish the game at launch despite purchasing it day one, since the game was so badly optimized on PS4 and was so incredibly broken that several quests simply refused to load up and I just couldn’t continue. I, like many other gamers, was extremely excited for the game but after it released I was left disappointed. Hopefully a next-generation version of the game will allow me to return to the game and enjoy it as CD Projekt Red intended me to.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Cyberpunk 2077 free Xbox Series X|S upgrade available now [updated]

Update #2: CD Projekt Red has now confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077's free Xbox Series X|S upgrade is available now and has also shown off 30 minutes of gameplay, running on Xbox Series X. To access the current-gen version of the game, you'll need to download Patch 1.5, which is coming...
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 Demo Gives Players a Free Trial for a Limited Time

The next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is finally here, and a PS5 demo is available for those who want to give it a shot. Patch 1.5 brings many much-needed fixes to the game, and a five-hour trial is available for those who own next-gen consoles. Once the five hours have elapsed, players can purchase the game and carry over their save if they wish to continue their adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox free trial leaks ahead of next-gen event

Cyberpunk 2077 developer, CD Projekt Red, has announced an upcoming live event scheduled for 4 p.m. CET. The upcoming stream is expected to discuss the free "next-gen" version of Cyberpunk 2077, designed with upgrades for Xbox Series X|S and PS5. Cyberpunk 2077 is also expected to receive a five-hour free...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch 1.5 Has Secret Easter Eggs That Are Not Available on PS4 and Xbox One Versions of the Game

Pretty much everyone and their mother agreed that Cyberpunk 2077 had an awful launch. Developer CD Projekt Red promised to continue updating and polishing the game over time until it's in a state that players are happy with. They've already taken a some small steps toward their goal with previous bug-fix patches, but this latest patch marked the first major leap forward for Cyberpunk 2077 since release. Patch 1.5 was revealed and released today, and it's quite a whopper.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy