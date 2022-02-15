Weezer Celebrate 30 Years to the Day of Their First Band Practice

Saba has officially released his newest studio album Few Good Things, marking his first full-length effort since 2018’s CARE FOR ME. Clocking in at just under 50 minutes, the 14-track record features a slew of guest appearances from Pivot Gang, Black Thought, Krayzie Bone, 6LACK, Smino, Mereba, Fousheé, Benjamin Earl Turner, G Herbo, Krayzie Bone and more. “The concept of ‘Few Good Things’ is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” Saba said in a statement. “It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely. In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons., and an empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO