Los Angeles, CA

Weezer Celebrate 30 Years to the Day of Their First Band Practice

By Philip Trapp
 2 days ago
Weezer on Tuesday (Feb. 15) celebrated their 30th anniversary. The band held their first practice with singer-songwriter Rivers Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, early bassist Matt Sharp and early guitarist Jason Cropper on Feb. 15, 1992, in Los Angeles. The alternative mainstays who went on to personify mid-'90s nerd-core for...

