Biden to address Ukraine situation Tuesday afternoon

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is going to provide a status update on the ongoing situation in Ukraine at 3:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to the White House. Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to US estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials...

High gas costs from Ukraine threat pose Biden political risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the continuing threat of Russia invading Ukraine, a foreign policy crisis is colliding with one of President Joe Biden’s political vulnerabilities: Rising gasoline prices at home. Americans are already dismayed by Inflation at a 40-year high, and Biden is warning that gas prices could get higher if Russian President Vladimir Putin chooses […]
Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden warned Thursday that Russia could still invade Ukraine within days, and the No. 2 diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was expelled as tensions flared anew in the worst East-West standoff in decades. NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it […]
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Kremlin reacts to Biden’s speech

(NEW YORKI) — The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region. More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, as U.S. officials have urged all Americans to immediately leave Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
U.S. says Russia is preparing pretext to invade Ukraine

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine in the next few days and was preparing a pretext to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin accused...
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Biden warns war ‘very much possible’ as Putin seeks guarantee Kiev won’t join Nato

US president Joe Biden has warned a Russian attack on Ukraine is still possible, and vowed to “respond decisively” if Moscow invades.He said there was still plenty of room for diplomacy – but insisted the United States would “defend every inch of Nato territory with the full force of American power.”Biden made a series of threats in his televised address on Tuesday evening, saying he hoped to deter Russian aggression.But a peaceful path to resolving the crisis was still open, he stated.The US has not yet verified Russia’s claim that troops are returning from Ukraine’s border.Mr Biden cautioned they...
Biden: Defending Ukraine liberty could cause US economy pain

MOSCOW — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the likelihood that U.S. and allied sanctions on Russia in retaliation for an invasion of Ukraine would have significant blowback on the American economy, including possible price hikes and disruption to the nation’s energy supply. “The American...
US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack

The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten. In a dramatic, previously unscheduled speech to the United Nations in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said intelligence showed Moscow could order an assault on its neighbor in the "coming days." With US and other Western governments saying they see no evidence to support Russia's claim to be withdrawing, Blinken challenged the Kremlin to "announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine. State it clearly. State it plainly to the world." "Demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks and hangers, and sending your diplomats to the negotiating table," he said.
Biden Says Threat of Russian Invasion Is 'Very High'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high" but the door to a diplomatic solution remains open. Speaking to reporters as he departed the White House, Biden said that "every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."
Ukraine crisis: Human cost of Russia attack would be immense - Biden

A Russian attack on Ukraine is "still very much a possibility" and the human cost would be "immense", US President Joe Biden has said. In remarks televised nationally, he said the US was ready to respond decisively to such a move. Mr Biden said Russia had massed some 150,000 troops...
Russia-Ukraine: Biden warns of 'bloody, destructive war' if Russia invades Ukraine: LIVE UPDATES

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued that possibilities for talks haven’t been exhausted. Lavrov said Washington has offered to discuss limits for missile deployments in Europe, restrictions on military drills and other confidence-building measures. Report on Russia-Ukraine conflict features Ukrainian neo-Nazi militant group training civilians. A report that aired...
