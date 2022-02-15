Local entrepreneurs and authors: A unique tenant is coming to Bayshore

The first glimmer of entrepreneurial spirit can be seen in a child selling lemonade in front of her home. The Young Entrepreneurs Market takes that idea and pumps it up into something bigger, more fun and really quite charming. It’s the free monthly marketplace where business-minded children, under the eyes of watchful parents, gather to sell cookies, health food, jewelry, soaps, hot chocolate, lemonade and more. The markets take place the first Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Environmental Learning Center; the next one is this Saturday, Feb. 5. “We also have a nice free craft station for families,” said mother Joana Fischer. “We will focus on Valentine’s Day and have the kids create cards with Florida native plants and vegetable seeds.” The idea for the monthly marketplace was inspired by Fischer’s home-schooled daughter, Sophie, who had taken an entrepreneurs class and created some business ideas. Now, she sells Food Goods, a line of homemade grain-free snacks like granola, dried apples and crackers made from quinoa, which is a seed. Only 11 years old, she now has a cottage industry. Other regular vendors include Lady Bug Botanicals, which sells organic body scrubs and lotions; and Casuarina Kids, which takes recycled items and plentiful flora to turn into bamboo bug spray, fishing rods and spears. The market is supported in part by the Acton Academy. “I would love to create more awareness about it,” Fischer says. “We always have a constant flow of people, but it hasn’t gotten the vibe it should get. It’s a quite nice experience.” Indeed. While it is tucked into a public space at the ELC, there is still plenty of opportunity to explore the area and visit the Environmental Learning Center, 255 Live Oak Dr., Vero Beach. Admission to the ELC is $5 children 2 to 11 years, and $7 general admission 12 years and older. For more information on the marketplace, visit ChildrensBusinessFair.org/vero-beach.

