COVID-19 in NC: Hospitalizations fall for 19th straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina reported its smallest one-day count of new COVID-19 cases in more than two months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday added fewer than 3,000 new cases for the first time since December.

The number of patients in hospitals also continued its rapid descent, in the latest sign that the surge driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant is retreating.

But not every update was optimistic: NCDHHS added 73 deaths to move within 200 of yet another milestone.

And the agency added fewer than 6,000 total vaccine doses to its running total. That’s the smallest one-day total since late November, when it began updating the booster total daily, and just the second time since then that the daily count was fewer than 10,000.

The 2,888 new cases reported by the state marked the fewest since Dec. 14 — the last day the count fell below 2,000.

It came a day after relatively low case count of just under 3,400 came in. At the time, that marked the fewest since Dec. 28.

Those consistently declining case numbers have pushed the trend lines much lower, with the seven-day average falling for the 20th consecutive day to its lowest level in six weeks. The state averaged just over 6,300 new cases each day over the past week.

The number of hospitalized people also continued to shrink, with 3,042 patients in hospitals — the 19th straight day with a decline. The reduction of 34 from Monday marked the smallest one-day drop in that span.

The total has fallen by 42 percent during that stretch, with the daily patient count dropping by an average of 114 each day.

NCDHHS also says the number of patients in intensive care is down 33 percent from the omicron peak of 824 on Jan. 26. There were 552 people in ICUs Tuesday.

But deaths — the last measure to fall during a surge — remain high, and the daily count pushed the total to 21,835 — 165 shy of 20,000.

VACCINE DOSE COUNT

1,115 first doses

1,543 second doses

76 single-shot J&J doses

3,193 booster doses

5,927 total doses

