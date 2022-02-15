ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Police will review its policies after DA claims it used sexual assault victims' DNA in unrelated investigations, chief says

By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Police Department immediately will start reviewing its DNA collection practices and policies after the city's top prosecutor accused it of using a law enforcement database with the DNA of rape and sexual assault victims to search for and identify possible suspects in unrelated investigations, its chief said...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin

Comments / 0

Community Policy