Pittston, PA

Duryea police: Crack cocaine found in two vehicles driven by Pittston man

By Ed Lewis
Times Leader
 2 days ago
DURYEA — Police say they found crack cocaine and an unbelted child inside a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by an impaired Robert Johenkins on Dec. 17, according to court records.

When Johenkins, 29, went to retrieve the Jeep at an impound yard Feb. 7, police say they allegedly found crack cocaine and bundled up cash inside his 2006 Toyota Rav4.

Johenkins, of North Main Street, Pittston, was arraigned Tuesday on two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and a single count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 following the arraignment by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort.

Johenkins’ arraignment was his second in as many weeks as he was arraigned Feb. 7 on child endangerment, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drunken driving and several traffic violations. He was released on the charges filed Feb. 7 after posting $30,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaints:

Police on Dec. 17 stopped Johenkins for driving the Jeep without headlights on Foote Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. An officer noticed a child in the rear seat not secured in a safety seat and a strong odor of marijuana.

Johenkins kept reaching into his coat pocket despite being advised by the officer to keep his hands in sight.

When the officer asked Johenkins to exit his vehicle, he removed the jacket and tossed it onto the passenger seat despite the cold night.

The officer noticed Johenkins had blood shot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him, the complaints say.

Johenkins was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he submitted to a blood alcohol test. Police with assistance from Luzerne County Children and Youth Services contacted the child’s mother.

Police impounded the Jeep and obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle.

During the search, police say they found packaged bags of suspected crack cocaine in a pocket of Johenkins’ coat, packaged bags of suspected marijuana and white pieces of suspected crack cocaine in the rear seat where the child was located, the complaints say.

As the Jeep remained impounded, police in the complaints say Johenkins and his girlfriend arrived in a 2006 Toyota Rav4 to retrieve the vehicle on Feb. 7.

Police were called to the impound lot due to Johenkins giving the owner a hard time about paying a storage fee. Police further noted in the complaint Johenkins had an odor of marijuana.

When an officer arrived at the impound lot, he was advised that he was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from the Dec. 17 incident. As he was being taken into custody, he requested that cash in his pocket be given to his girlfriend.

Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Toyota. When asked if police could search the Toyota, Johenkins refused and the Toyota was seized for a search warrant.

Police during the search of the Toyota found a bag containing $2,000 and 55 packaged bags of suspected crack cocaine, the complaints say.

