It was only about six weeks ago that we shared the news of two snowmobilers losing their lives in a Montana avalanche. There was more sad news released Sunday, when Associated Press reported that, despite intense rescue and resuscitation efforts, another snowmobiler was killed when an avalanche swept him downhill and into some trees. The avalanche occurred in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, Montana. As we post this, the name nor hometown of the victim had been released.

WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO