Amazon’s healthcare service Amazon Care has expanded its virtual care services nationwide and will roll out its in-person services this year to more than 20 new cities, the company announced Tuesday. Launched in 2019 as a pilot program for employees in the Seattle area, Amazon Care provides virtual-care visits, tele-health consultations, and in-home visits for services such as blood draws and chronic care management. Amazon Care expanded last year to provide healthcare for companies other than Amazon, starting in Washington state. Its in-person services can now be accessed in eight cities, including Los Angeles and Washington D.C., and will roll out to New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami and others in the U.S. New customers include Silicon Labs and TrueBlue.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO