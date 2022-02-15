ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinley introduces bill to modernize infrastructure in WV

By Harper Emch
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (R-WV) introduced a bill, H.R. 6719, to reduce the restrictions on funding to support water-related environmental infrastructure projects.

“In Congress, I have worked tirelessly to cut red tape and do away with unnecessary regulations, giving states direct access to needed funding that supports improving the quality of life back home. We can’t let regulations stand in the way of clean water and modernized water systems for our communities. The bill I recently introduced, H.R. 6719, ensures flexible access to funding for environmental infrastructure projects. Not only will removing these undue restrictions allow for an improved quality of life for the residents of this state but it also ensures West Virginia can be competitive in attracting new businesses and more good jobs by being more responsive to infrastructure needs,”

Congressman David B. McKinley (R-WV)
In addition, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward expressed support for this change.

“The WVDEP appreciates Congressman McKinley’s interest in and efforts to improve funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in the state. This change will better facilitate co-funding between the WVDEP’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ grant programs. With the influx of critically-needed funding for wastewater infrastructure, the ability to co-fund across multiple agencies will only benefit West Virginia’s communities.”

Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward

The Water Resources Development Act has three separate programs for environmental infrastructure assistance. Based on current Congressional districts. Section 219, which covers northern West Virginia, is the only one that requires non-federal project sponsors to cover the costs up front. This bill would amend the Water Resources Development Act of 1992 and the Water Resources Development Act of 1999 to move the counties covered by the section 219 program into the programs covering central and southern West Virginia. This will provide greater funding flexibility in the state for the development of future environmental infrastructure projects.

The bill can be read in full here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

