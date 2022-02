After two months in crisis with too many sick people and not enough staff, New Hampshire hospitals are getting a bit of breathing room as COVID-19 cases begin to recede. At the Elliot Hospital in Manchester — where the intensive care unit had been 130% full in December, and where staffing was so dire that the federal government had to send in teams of doctors and nurses to help — the hospital counted 17 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, down from more than 40 in December and January.

