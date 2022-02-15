Patrick Mahomes impressed with Matt Stafford’s no-look pass in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WDAF) — The NFL posted a slow-motion reverse-angle video of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford completing a no-look pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp during the game-winning drive against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was impressed.

Mahomes is familiar with that kind of pass after taking the league by storm when he completed a few no-look passes of his own in the past.

The 2018 NFL MVP responded with three flushed-face emojis in awe of Stafford’s ability to even attempt the play during crunch time with a Super Bowl championship on the line.

The play in the championship game is not Stafford’s first experience with the eye-catching pass. He spent over a decade with the Detroit Lions and many national pundits believe his incredible playmaking ability was overshadowed by his former team’s lack of success.

Coming out of Texas Tech, Mahomes drew comparisons to the likes of Stafford and other gunslingers who are willing to play risky to keep drive’s alive.

Stafford went on to throw a touchdown pass to Kupp to end the drive and take the lead over the Bengals, eventually winning his first Super Bowl ring.

