After a short-lived month of operation, D.C.’s vaccine mandate for businesses is over. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser abruptly dropped the mandate on Feb. 15, the day it would’ve started requiring patrons to be fully vaccinated. (On Jan. 15, patrons were only required to show proof of one dose of a vaccine). Now, it’s once again up to businesses like bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, and theaters to decide if they will keep their own mandates in place.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO