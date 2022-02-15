ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Online discussion will focus on advancement in Alzheimer's research

By Dominic Genetti
manisteenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming webinar will highlight recent advancements in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The Alzheimer's Associate will host, "The Future of Alzheimer's Research and Treatments," a free public event, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb....

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chuckles Freely

The Cure for Alzheimer’s Might Be Sitting on the Shelf

The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
umass.edu

Neurobiologist Collaborates in Research to Develop New Treatment Technology for Alzheimer’s Disease

Jennifer Rauch, assistant professor of biochemistry and molecular biology, is collaborating on a two-year, $700,000 National Institutes of Health grant to develop a new technology to treat Alzheimer’s disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy and other neurodegenerative diseases. Rauch will be working with grant recipient Novoron Bioscience, a San Diego-based biotechnology...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Q A#Scientific Engagement#Tau
duke.edu

Duke-led Research Teams Receive Norins Awards to Explore the Germ Hypothesis of Alzheimer’s Disease

Two Duke-led research projects exploring the role that infections or microbes might play in Alzheimer’s disease have received $50,000 Duke/UNC Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Norins Pilot Awards. The Norins Pilot Awards, coordinated by the Duke University Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development, are intended to stimulate and support collaborative, innovative research on the potential role of microbes or pathogens in the development of Alzheimer’s Disease.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Key to preventing Alzheimer’s may be getting a better-quality sleep

TROY, N.Y. — A good night’s sleep every night may be the best way to prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute say a person’s circadian rhythms play a key role in wiping out a protein that clumps up in the brain and eventually causes dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uky.edu

Work by Sanders-Brown Researchers Catches the Attention of Cure Alzheimer’s Fund

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 11, 2022) — Three Sanders-Brown Center on Aging researchers are the first at the University of Kentucky to receive backing from the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund. CureAlz is a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research with the highest probability of preventing, slowing, or reversing Alzheimer’s disease. The organization puts 100% of donations into research, with around 600 grants given out to date.
LANCE JOHNSON
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Health
L'Observateur

Alzheimer’s Progression

You may have spoken with someone living with Alzheimer’s disease today and not known it. That’s because there are three distinct stages of the disease. In the first, called early stage or mild Alzheimer’s disease, a person may function independently. He or she may still drive, work and be part of social activities. Despite this, the person may feel as if he or she is having memory lapses, such as forgetting familiar words or the location of everyday objects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Alzheimer’s: Addressing sleep disturbance may alleviate symptoms

People with Alzheimer’s disease often experience sleep disturbances, or circadian disruption. This disruption may increase the severity of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers propose that controlling circadian rhythms in people with Alzheimer’s may help alleviate symptoms. worldwide. The most common form, Alzheimer’s disease (AD), affects 1 in 9...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

Women in Science Day: UVA scientists researching Alzheimer's Disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Women in Science Day was celebrated internationally on Friday, and women in STEM are leading the way to life-saving research at the University of Virginia. Hannah Ennerfelt entered college not knowing she’d leave as a scientist. It wasn’t until she stepped foot in a neuroscience...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Longeveron: Speculative Biotech Worth A Look On Rare Disease, Aging, And Alzheimer's Focuses

Longeveron obtained Rare Pediatric Designation of Lomecel-B for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron (LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gcanews.com

Nashville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants raised $1,093,245 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Nashville was recently ranked the 5th Walk in the United States, raising more than $1,093,245. On November 6, 2021, more than 1,500 residents walked at the event in Nashville. The money raised by this landmark event will fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers develop model system for the study of Alzheimer’s

Yale researchers recently confirmed the role of microglial cells, a specific type of cell within the nervous system, in maintaining the health of the human brain. In a paper published on Jan. 20, Yale researchers within the department of genetics at the Yale School of Medicine, or YSM, discuss the role of microglial cells in removing amyloid plaques that can potentially cause inflammation in the brain and are linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Bilal Cakir, a postdoctoral associate in the department of genetics at YSM, and Yoshiaki Tanaka, a former postdoctoral associate at Yale and current professor at the University of Montreal, are the co-first authors of the study. In-Hyun Park, associate professor of genetics at YSM, is the principal investigator.
SCIENCE
L'Observateur

Finley: Alzheimer’s knows no boundaries

February is Black History Month – and among the many great achievements to celebrate are those of Dr. Solomon Carter Fuller. Dr. Fuller lived from 1872 – 1953, and performed ground-breaking research on the physical changes that take place in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Dr. Fuller studied under Alois Alzheimer, the man for whom the disease is named. In 1919, Dr. Fuller became part of the faculty at Boston University School of Medicine, where he stayed until 1933. From then until his death, he held a private practice as a physician, neurologist and psychiatrist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LocalNewsMatters.org

How a new AI technique may accelerate research on diseases like Alzheimer’s

UNDERSTANDING WHEN AND why a cell dies is fundamental to the study of human development, disease and aging. For neurodegenerative diseases such as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, identifying dead and dying neurons is critical to developing and testing new treatments. But identifying dead cells can be tricky and has been a constant problem throughout my career as a neuroscientist.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy