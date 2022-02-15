Online discussion will focus on advancement in Alzheimer's research

Longeveron obtained Rare Pediatric Designation of Lomecel-B for patients with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Longeveron (LGVN) is worth a look as a speculative biotech. While it has not yet established proof of concept, it has massive potential based on the indications it is going after. The two big indications that are large markets would be Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Aging Frailty population. A rare disease that it is going after, known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), needs a newly approved treatment option. The big indications are nice, but I would root for this biotech just for the fact that it holds potential to help babies who are born with HLHS. I view this as risky speculative play, because it is in the camp of stem cell treatments. There is so much potential with a biotech that can successfully develop a treatment for patients with various types of diseases. Currently approved stem cell treatments focus on blood cancers and other blood related disorders. There are many hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) treatments that have been approved. There are 1,300 trials underway to target other diseases like: Diabetes, Multiple-Sclerosis (MS) and autoimmune disorders. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) found in abundance in cord tissue and placental tissue are approved in the European Union, Canada and Australia. However, the FDA has not yet approved MSCs for use against diseases. With Longeveron having a pipeline targeting multiple indications, I believe it offers a great speculative biotech play. Not only that, but the stock squeezed to a high of $42.30 per share on the back of rare Pediatric Designation from the FDA for HLHS. If the biotech can deliver on solid clinical data for any one of these indications, then shareholders can be rewarded. The stock currently trades at around $6.72 per share, which makes it far more attractive now as a speculative play as opposed to several months ago.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO