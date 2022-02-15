ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams showcase striking blue livery before revealing 2022 F1 challenger at Silverstone shakedown with drivers Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi hoping to push the legendary team back towards the top of the grid

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Williams have revealed their 2022 Formula One challenger during a shakedown at the Silverstone circuit.

The Grove-based outfit showcased their striking blue livery during an online launch earlier on Tuesday - though it was displayed on a show car rather than their actual 2022 car.

They later revealed the FW44 at the British Grand Prix venue, as Nicholas Latifi took to the track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mitt8_0eF9fDWs00
Williams revealed the livery of their 2022 F1 challenger during an online launch on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DI90C_0eF9fDWs00
Nicholas Latifi is joined at the team by former Red Bull driver Alex Albon who replaces George Russell

The Canadian is entering his third season of Formula One at the team who finished eighth in the constructors' championship in 2021.

In the hands of Latifi and George Russell, Williams scored 23 points having not scored a solitary point the season prior.

Russell has now replaced Valtteri Bottas alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, while Alex Albon returns to F1 as his replacement following a year out.

Albon last drove for Red Bull during the 2020 season but lost his seat to Sergio Perez last year.

Williams CEO Jost Capito admitted it is hard for Williams to set goals for the new season as all teams start from zero due to the regulation changes.

As reported by Autosport, he said: 'I think compared to the top teams, we still were lacking that we didn't have investment over the last years.

'And now we are from last year, we were limited by investments by the cost cap as well. But you know, everybody started from scratch with a new car and it's very difficult to say where everybody starts out of the box.

'So for us progress will be how we can improve compared to competition during the season wherever we start the season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObhhL_0eF9fDWs00
Williams are hoping to move up the grid order after finishing eighth in the constructors' championship last season

The team will again race with Mercedes engines, having been a partner of the German manufacturer since the start of F1's turbo hybrid era in 2014.

One notable omission from the car is the Senna S logo on the nose to honour the legendary Brazilian.

Since 1995, the first season after Ayrton Senna's death at Imola driving a Williams, the team had displayed the Senna S logo on the nose of its car.

Capito said during their launch: 'I think we had to look now in the future and not showing the drivers the 'S' all the time they get in the car and being reminded of what happened.

'Now it's time for the team to move on and be very honourable to Senna and having a very dedicated space in the museum and honour him there.'

