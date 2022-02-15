Celebrity designer Simon Porte Jacquemus defends Instagram post showing him and his husband kissing after being flooded with hundreds of homophobic comments

French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has said he 'doesn't want any homophobic customers' after he was flooded with abuse for sharing a photo of him and his husband kissing.

The 32-year-old founder of Paris-based brand Jacquemus, beloved of celebs like Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner, posted a picture with his husband Marco Maestri to the brand's 4.2million followers to mark February 14th.

But the post was quickly flooded with homophobic comments with many posting sickness emojis and one troll writing: 'I used to want your bag, now...' followed by two vomit emojis.

Simon replied writing: 'My bag doesn't want you. I don't need your homophobic point of view... And my bags don't need you.'

Simon and Marco married in June 2021, after four years of dating.

He later took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot showing dozens of users had left vomiting emojis on his post. 'I'm happy we having somehow this painful conversation. I grew up without gay couple figure and I know how is important to be one of the example for the young kids out there,' he wrote.

'We will fight for them, to show that love always wins. I will keep posting pictures of love. Always. You are beautiful never forget that.'

He added: 'If you know how many gay [sic] are working at Jacquemus. We don't want you as an [sic] homophobic potential clients.

In a series of Instagram stories he wrote 'I'm gay' and 'stop putting the vomit emoji' under the post, urging people to 'read a book' instead

'You don't deserve our products. Period.'

The brand - which is loved by the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce - celebrated LGBT+ couples in their Spring Summer 2021 campaign.

He regularly posts pictures from their life on his social media page, which doubles as his personal page.

The post saw support from many of his celebrity pals, with Bella and Gigi Hadid both leaving heart emojis.

The brand - which is loved by the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce - celebrated LGBT+ couples in their Spring Summer 2021 campaign.

The brand often shared LGBTQ+ imagery and messages in its campaigns

The brand has a big celebrity following with the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner modelling for them.

The brand, which is well known for its micro handbags which cost between £260 (and £600 and in 2019 sent models down the runway with the minuscule accessories hanging from a single finger.

Jacquemus seems to enjoy bucking conventional sizes for his clothing items, taking Instagram by storm last summer with a gigantic straw hat.

The headgear, which featured a two-foot wide brim, was seen on everyone from Rihanna to Emily Ratajkowski.

The buzz around Jacquemus' huge hat began to build in early summer, and kicked into high gear when the Danish actress and model Emma Leth chose to wear the dramatic accessory to walk down the aisle.

Hoping to build on his new-found cult status, Jacquemus then sent models down the runway holding enormous beach bags at Paris Fashion Week in September.

And since he sent his beach bags big enough to fit an entire family in down the runway, Vogue has already declared them 'the latest must have for the jet-set'