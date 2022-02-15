ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrity designer Simon Porte Jacquemus defends Instagram post showing him and his husband kissing after being flooded with hundreds of homophobic comments

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has said he 'doesn't want any homophobic customers' after he was flooded with abuse for sharing a photo of him and his husband kissing.

The 32-year-old founder of Paris-based brand Jacquemus, beloved of celebs like Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner, posted a picture with his husband Marco Maestri to the brand's 4.2million followers to mark February 14th.

But the post was quickly flooded with homophobic comments with many posting sickness emojis and one troll writing: 'I used to want your bag, now...' followed by two vomit emojis.

Simon replied writing: 'My bag doesn't want you. I don't need your homophobic point of view... And my bags don't need you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDj6F_0eF9f4fa00
French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus has said he 'doesn't want any homophobic customers' after he was flooded with abuse for sharing a photo of him and his husband kissing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339wad_0eF9f4fa00
Simon and Marco married in June 2021, after four years of dating. The 32-year-old founder of Paris-based brand Jacquemus, beloved of celebs like Megan Fox and Kendall Jenner, posted a picture with his husband Marco Maestri to the brand's 4.2million followers to mark February 14th
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlKku_0eF9f4fa00
He later took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot showing dozens of users had left vomiting emojis on his post. 'I'm happy we having somehow this painful conversation. I grew up without gay couple figure and I know how is important to be one of the example for the young kids out there,' he wrote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26eQFV_0eF9f4fa00
The post was quickly flooded with homophobic comments with many posting sickness emojis and one troll writing: 'I used to want your bag, now...' followed by two vomit emojis

He later took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot showing dozens of users had left vomiting emojis on his post.

'I'm happy we having somehow this painful conversation. I grew up without gay couple figure and I know how is important to be one of the example for the young kids out there,' he wrote.

'We will fight for them, to show that love always wins. I will keep posting pictures of love. Always. You are beautiful never forget that.'

He added: 'If you know how many gay [sic] are working at Jacquemus. We don't want you as an [sic] homophobic potential clients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mk9d5_0eF9f4fa00
In a series of Instagram stories he wrote 'I'm gay' and 'stop putting the vomit emoji' under the post, urging people to 'read a book' instead 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d43be_0eF9f4fa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jp4xz_0eF9f4fa00

'You don't deserve our products. Period.'

The brand - which is loved by the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce - celebrated LGBT+ couples in their Spring Summer 2021 campaign.

Simon and Marco married in June 2021, after four years of dating.

He regularly posts pictures from their life on his social media page, which doubles as his personal page.

The post saw support from many of his celebrity pals, with Bella and Gigi Hadid both leaving heart emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftc3K_0eF9f4fa00
The brand - which is loved by the likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Beyonce - celebrated LGBT+ couples in their Spring Summer 2021 campaign. Today he posted a series of pro LGBT+ messages
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCBrQ_0eF9f4fa00
The brand often shared LGBTQ+ imagery and messages in its campaigns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOJHJ_0eF9f4fa00
The post saw support from many of his celebrity pals, with Bella and Gigi Hadid both leaving heart emojis.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2294ol_0eF9f4fa00

The brand has a big celebrity following with the likes of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner modelling for them.

The brand, which is well known for its micro handbags which cost between £260 (and £600 and in 2019 sent models down the runway with the minuscule accessories hanging from a single finger.

Jacquemus seems to enjoy bucking conventional sizes for his clothing items, taking Instagram by storm last summer with a gigantic straw hat.

The headgear, which featured a two-foot wide brim, was seen on everyone from Rihanna to Emily Ratajkowski.

The buzz around Jacquemus' huge hat began to build in early summer, and kicked into high gear when the Danish actress and model Emma Leth chose to wear the dramatic accessory to walk down the aisle.

Hoping to build on his new-found cult status, Jacquemus then sent models down the runway holding enormous beach bags at Paris Fashion Week in September.

And since he sent his beach bags big enough to fit an entire family in down the runway, Vogue has already declared them 'the latest must have for the jet-set'

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Gigi Hadid's Latest Cover Includes a Sweet Nod to Her Daughter, Khai

Gigi Hadid is entering a new chapter. "It's getting to this point in my career where I don't only have to take the jobs where I'm just selling clothes," she says. "I don't need to do the same cover again if someone else's career could skyrocket because of it." Be that as it may, Hadid is indeed on another cover. For the March 2022 issue of "InStyle," the model wears posh countryside attire with playful twists.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Shared a New Photo of Her Bare Bump on Instagram

After the pregnancy reveal to end all pregnancy reveals, Rihanna shared a new photo of her bump on Instagram — and this time, she took a more laid-back approach to capturing her growing belly on camera. Though, that's not to say there wasn't another bold display of midriff. On...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna Wears an Oversized Parka Sans Pants for Date Night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna knows how to perfectly coordinate a date night look. The Fenty Beauty founder was spotted out on a chilly January night in NYC, while heading to dinner at a SoHo restaurant with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky yesterday. For her latest date, the superstar paired a bright red parka with an oversized jersey, leaving her legs bare. She also wore crystal-wrap Amina Muaddi sandals and accessorized the look with a pair of leather ski gloves by Miu Miu, structural diamond earrings, and a black baseball cap with an embroidered "R" for RiRi.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rihanna
Person
Simon Porte Jacquemus
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jacquemus
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Jimmy Choo Teams Up With Mugler, Kim Kardashian Covers Vogue, McQueen To Show In New York, Plus! Is Adele Engaged?

Say hello to Vogue’s March cover girl: one miss Kim Kardashian. To accompany a tell-all interview, the mom-of-four stars in an editorial with looks from Loewe, Valentino, Schiaparelli, Balmain, and, of course, Balenciaga, as styled by Carlos Nazario. Now that she’s entered into her 40s, the mega-influencer said she’s finally prioritizing herself, her health, and her happiness. Kardashian spoke candidly about co-parenting (“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she told writer Jen Wang), how her influence has shaped the world of social media, and her future in fashion without the help of ex-husband Kanye West (“Because I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me. And there’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.” Read the full feature here and get a sneak peek below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

Bad Bunny Channels Brad Pitt in His First Jacquemus Campaign

Bad Bunny’s high-fashion cred is official. While the 27-year-old Puerto Rican musician has more than established himself as one of the most stylish stars in pop, somehow, it isn’t until now that a house has made him its face. At long last, a designer has came to their senses: On Monday, Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed that Bad Bunny is the star of his eponymous label’s latest campaign, which serves as a preview of a mysterious upcoming collection titled Le Splash.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Ariana Grande Showed Some Sweet PDA in Her Latest Instagram Post

A kiss on the cheek may be quite continental, but Ariana Grande's husband, Dalton Gomez, chose to give her a peck on the lips, instead. Dressed to the nines, the couple shared a sweet kiss in Grande's latest Instagram post. In the shot, Grande has on a lacy LBD with a high slit and towering stiletto heels — her signature ponytail was there, no worries — while Gomez wore a grey suit. The carousel includes a photo of the two hugging before a swipe revealed the kiss in a short video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Paris Fashion Week#Racism#French
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kim Kardashian Wears High-Fashion Armor in Striking Third "Vogue" Cover

Kim Kardashian is embracing independence. Though headlines about her high-profile divorce and dating life abound, the reality star and billion-dollar entrepreneur is prioritizing herself. "My 40s are about being Team Me," Kardashian said in a new "Vogue" cover story — her third in eight years. "I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Khai and Proves She's Already a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Gigi Hadid's Daughter Proves She's Already a Fashionista!. It looks like Gigi Hadid's 17-month-old daughter Khai has already inherited her mom's love of fashion. In a series of Instagram photos captioned, "recents :)," the model, 26, shared an adorable pic of her little one—whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik—rocking a denim jacket that boasted her name across the back along with a pair of checkered denim jeans to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Shaun White Fans Are Confused After Seeing His Latest Instagram With Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev welcomed Shaun White back with open arms and a kiss … sort of. After competing in his fifth and final Winter Olympics in Beijing, the three-time gold medalist said an emotional goodbye to the professional snowboarding world. Though it was bittersweet, Shaun returned home to Los Angeles just in time to spend Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend of nearly two years. Following an exciting Super Bowl Sunday, Shaun and Nina appeared to have a low-key celebration. But their silliness still raised some eyebrows.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Gigi Hadid Shared a Photo of Her Daughter's All-Denim Outfit

The adorable matching fashion moments between Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai continue. Mother and daughter were previously spotted wearing coordinating airbrushed tops and swimwear from Frankie's Bikinis, and a new Instagram featured Khai in a seriously cute Gigi-inspired outfit. Sharing a carousel of “recents,” Gigi photographed Khai from behind...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WUSA

Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Kiss in Rare PDA Post

Ariana Grande is so into her husband Dalton Gomez! The 28-year-old singer shared a new photo set featuring her love on Wednesday. “💘,” she simply captioned the photo. Grande, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, led the carousel with a picture of her holding on to her man while he looks down at her. In the next shot, the couple shares a kiss while making a boomerang video.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon disables comments on her Instagram after Chinese netizens flood her Instagram with hate comments

Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon disabled comments on her Instagram after Chinese netizens flooded her Instagram with hate comments for posting a picture of her wearing Hanbok, a Korean traditional garment. Previously on February 8th, Hyoyeon showcased a stunning sheer black hanbok dress on her Instagram with a caption, "Our country's traditional...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Get to Know the Celebrity Kids Taking the Fashion World by Storm

Watch: Megan Fox at Moschino, Amelia Hamlin Models: Scenes From NYFW. You may just very well see a familiar face at New York Fashion Week. While household names like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid continue to dominate the runway, there's a new batch of celebrity kids who are hot on their heels to become the next It-model. More than 30 years after the term "supermodel" was coined, a new generation of catwalkers are quickly taking over the fashion world and popping up everywhere.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Jacquemus responds to homophobic troll on Instagram: ‘My bags don’t want you’

French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, founder of the Jacquemus label, has issued a clapback against a troll who left a homophobic comment on his Instagram account.The 32-year-old designer behind the cult-favourite Le Chiquito handbags told the troll that they were not welcome as customers due to their homophobic views, adding: “My bags don’t want you”.The comment came after Jacquemus posted a picture of himself kissing his husband, Marco Maestri, by a pool on Valentine’s Day.Jacquemus and Maestri married in June 2021, after four years of dating. The designer regularly posts moments from their life together on the social media...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

298K+
Followers
16K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy