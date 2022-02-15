ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding Avocados In Illinois Might Get Tough Soon–Here’s Why

By Riley O'Neil
 2 days ago
U.S. authorities suspended avocado imports from Mexico just hours before the Super Bowl, and then said yesterday that shipments of Mexican avocados would be stopped for "as long as necessary." For Illinois' avocado lovers, this situation could turn into a long-lasting import shutdown, rising prices, and the chance that...

Some Mexican avocados banned from U.S. import list; FDA alters import rules for some fruit juice, candy and seafood

Although the issue is not specifically food safety, the import of avocados from a state in Mexico has been banned because of a safety threat against a U.S. official. The move comes after a drug cartel struck out at growers in the state of Michoacan, which is Mexico’s only completely permitted state for exporting the fruit to the U.S. market. The ban hits an industry with a total of almost $3 billion in exports to the United States.
Iowa Grocery Carts Could Be Seeing Less Of One Fruit

Right on the eve of the Superbowl- which for avocado growers is the biggest sales opportunity of the year, the Mexican government confirmed that the US suspended all imports of Mexican avocados. The suspension comes after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threatening message. According to PBS...
