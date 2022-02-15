Finding Avocados In Illinois Might Get Tough Soon–Here’s Why

A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...

ANIMALS ・ 13 HOURS AGO